Sound of Summer: Win tickets to Tom Jones, Loyle Carner, IDLES and more at The Piece Hall in subscriber competition
Artists taking to the stage in this period include Rick Astley and Loyle Carner.
Rockers IDLES round out the offering with a highly anticipated show.
Tom Jones’ career began in the 1960s and he is known for major hits including "Green, Green Grass of Home", "Delilah", "She's a Lady" and "Sex Bomb".
He received a Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 1966 and has been awarded many honours since.
Hip Hop artist Loyle Carner surged to the attention of the masses with his critically acclaimed 2019 album ‘Not Waving, But Drowning’.
Loyle Carner has been nominated for three Brit Awards.
