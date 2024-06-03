In the third competition of our Summer partnership with The Piece Hall in Halifax in collaboration with TK Maxx, we are excited to offer the chance to win tickets to a host of shows including Tom Jones.

Artists taking to the stage in this period include Rick Astley and Loyle Carner.

Rockers IDLES round out the offering with a highly anticipated show.

Tom Jones’ career began in the 1960s and he is known for major hits including "Green, Green Grass of Home", "Delilah", "She's a Lady" and "Sex Bomb".

He received a Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 1966 and has been awarded many honours since.

Hip Hop artist Loyle Carner surged to the attention of the masses with his critically acclaimed 2019 album ‘Not Waving, But Drowning’.

Loyle Carner has been nominated for three Brit Awards.

For your chance to win a pair of tickets to any of the shows mentioned above, visit our website and enter if you are a subscriber to the Yorkshire Post.

