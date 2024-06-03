More than 100,000 tickets have already been sold for this summer’s 18-gig series which began in style on Sunday night at the stunning Yorkshire coast venue, which is being sponsored by TK Maxx.

Opening with the smash hit Caroline, Status Quo – who have now headlined Scarborough OAT four times – ran through a hit-packed set which included What You’re Proposing, Beginning Of The End, In The Army Now, Hold Ya Back, Down Down and Rocking All Over The World.

Quo frontman Francis Rossi told the packed crowd: “Brilliant to see you – what a great place – we’ve been here a few times and it’s very nice to be back. This is one of the nicest venues in England and we love coming here.”

Quo were brilliantly supported by Mike Peters. The Alarm frontman took to the stage just weeks after revealing to fans he is receiving treatment for Lymphoma.

He thanked NHS staff and Alarm fans everywhere for their support before fittingly dedicating his band’s classic Beautiful to the crowd – telling them: “Scarborough you look beautiful tonight.”

Next up at Scarborough OAT is chart topper Jess Glynne who headlines on Saturday, June 15.

