Steve Norman of XGenerationX: 'They’d got the attitude, the look, the energy was phenomenal'

Yet the 65-year-old has punk credentials of his own dating back to when he played guitar in Spandau’s 1970s forerunners The Cut alongside Gary Kemp, Tony Hadley and John Keeble. As fellow “working-class kids” in a grammar school, Norman and Kemp had forged a musical bond. “Our common interest was guitars and we started going to all the gigs in London – The 100 Club, The Marquee, The Rochester, Pegasus and The Red Cow. We’d go anywhere looking for uptempo, energetic music – Eddie and The Hot Rods, The Inmates, Dr Feelgood, we saw AC/DC at The Marquee,” Norman recalls.

Although he and his new bandmates were “just a little bit too young to have ridden that first crest of a wave” of punk, Norman says they knew what was going on.

In 1976, with Steve Dagger, Spandau’s future manager, he and Kemp saw the Sex Pistols playing at the Screen on the Green in Islington. “He called us and said, ‘You’ve got to see this new band, they’re brilliant, they’re called the Sex Pistols’. So we went along to the Screen on the Green, which was our stomping ground. I remember walking up and there were loads of punks outside and you could tell they were more advanced. Me and him were wearing flares and we sat there and saw that all these people had already developed this movement, so we latched onto it, but we were kind of on the coat tails of punk, really, and got carried away with it. It wasn’t our movement but that night was brilliant.”

He particularly remembers seeing Buzzcocks jumping out of a white Transit van in a side alley by the venue. “It was like A Hard Day’s Night, it really made an impression on me. Pete Shelley came out and he had this sawn off guitar – the same guitar I had, which was two bob in Woolworths, and that was making a statement in itself,” he says. “The Buzzcocks came on first followed by The Clash and then the Sex Pistols and I’m like, oh my God. I saw them twice there – once with Glen Matlock and the second time with Sid Vicious.”

Having failed for months to persuade Kemp to form a band, suddenly his friend willing to give it a go. “It really did change our lives that gig,” Norman says. “There was a direction. AC/DC had the energy but this had the whole look, which was fresh. I met John Keeble, who wanted to play drums, and Tony Hadley was in my year at school but he was one of those bolshie guys in a leather bomber jacket. He came up to me in the sixth form corridor and said, ‘I hear you’re looking for a singer for your band. I’ll sing for you’… Punk had a big influence on Spandau, as did Bowie.”

Generation X, fronted by Billy Idol, became Norman’s favourite punk band after he saw them in The Marquee and The Vortex. “Comparing all the bands, they were the band for me because they’d got the attitude, got the look, but the energy with the musicians was phenomenal. Out of all the guitarists, for example, for me Derwood (Andrews) was the one. Brian James of The Damned was a great fast player, but there was something about Derwood that was multi-faceted, he could pick out the harmonies and keep the energy whilst playing lovely lead lines.”

Almost 50 years later, Norman finds himself playing guitar in XGenerationX, a band put together by music curator, manager and producer Tom Wilcox to perform songs from Generation X’s first two albums. The band is led by the punk band’s one-time drummer Mark Laff, who was also a member of Subway Sect. Norman remembers that their paths had almost crossed in the 70s when they both had jobs at IPC Magazines. “Mark left just before I got to meet him and I remember everyone talking about Mark Laffoley saying he’s gone off for the big time, which I was dead jealous about. But he transformed the sound of Gen X, he was the missing ingredient. It was tight as you like, the energy, he looked good, but he didn’t overdo it. He’s like that now.”

Steve Norman and Mark Laff. Picture: Olga Rozewin Photography

On vocals is Elizabeth Westwood, former frontwoman with Westworld, who had a hit in the 80s with Sonic Boom Boy. Completing the line-up is Michael Giaquinto, one-time bassist with Vice Squad. “It happened really quickly,” Norman says, remembering at their first rehearsal they played King Rocker and Valley of the Dolls. “The energy was there, I was over the moon, that’s the important thing.”