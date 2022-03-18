Stormzy at Sheffield's Utilita Arena: Expected stage times, setlist and support acts for tonight's gig

Very much a case of third time lucky, the Croydon artists will play Leeds as part of his twice postponed Heavy Is The Head tour.

The tour finally got underway in Cardiff last Sunday having been initially scheduled for September 2020 before Coronavirus restrictions and two sets of postponements pushed the tour back to March and April 2022. He has since appeared in Newcastle and Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Support comes from Rachael Anson, Stormzy’s sister with a DJ set.

Stormzy at last year's Leeds festival - pic by Mark Bickerdyke

So far in the tour, doors for the show have opened at 6:30pm with Rachael getting the music started from 7:30pm.

Her set has lasted around one hour before Stormzy takes the stage at 9:00pm. Curfew for the show is at 11:00pm.

Limited tickets are still available for the show at the official arena website.

Based on the first couple of show, concert goers can expect the following setlist, largely drawn from his first two albums Gang Signs and Prayers and Heavy is the Head.

Stormzy plays Sheffield tonight - pics by Mark Bickerdyke

Big Michael

Audacity

Know Me From

Cold

Handsome

First Things First

Crown

Superheroes

Own It

Do Better

One Second

Cigarettes & Cush

Rachael’s Little Brother

Lessons

Rainfall

100 Bags

Clash

Big For Your Boots

Shut Up

Blinded By Your Grace, Part 2