The band took to the stage to celebrate 30 years of their chart-topping album ‘I Should Coco’ as part of Live at The Piece Hall 2025.

The crowd got to hear the album live and in full, with the show opened with the first three tracks from the 1995 release – ‘I’d Like To Go’, ‘Caught By The Fuzz’ and ‘Mansize Rooster’.

There were also some additional favourites such as ‘Alright’ and ‘Moving’, before an encore of ‘Sun Hits The Sky’ and ‘Pumping On Your Stereo’.

The show was opened by Halifax artist Ellur, followed by special guests Sports Team.

Live at The Piece Hall continues on Friday with Faithless before Doves play on Saturday and Khruangbin next Sunday.

The epic summer series will finish on Friday, August 28 with a show by Nile Rodgers and CHIC.

Photos courtesy of The Piece Hall and Cuffe and Taylor.

1 . Supergrass live: 17 photos as indie rockers get courtyard bouncing in the sunshine at Halifax's Piece Hall Fans ready for the Supergrass show at Halifax's Piece Hall last night Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Photo Sales

2 . Supergrass live: 17 photos as indie rockers get courtyard bouncing in the sunshine at Halifax's Piece Hall Supergrass fans in Halifax last night Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Photo Sales

3 . Supergrass live: 17 photos as indie rockers get courtyard bouncing in the sunshine at Halifax's Piece Hall Supergrass singer Gaz Coombes Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Photo Sales