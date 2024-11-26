One of Britpop’s biggest successes are coming to Halifax next summer to play at The Piece Hall.

Supergrass are bringing the 30th anniversary celebration of their chart-topping and Mercury-nominated debut album I Should Coco to Live at The Piece Hall 2025.

The BRIT and Ivor Novello award winners will perform on Saturday,August 16, giving fans the chance to see I Should Coco performed in full before an encore of the band’s greatest hits.

Supergrass will be joined on the night by fellow Mercury-nominees Sports Team.

Nicky Chance-Tompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “What an amazing chance to celebrate such an iconic and influential album by these princes of the Britpop scene

“It really is an absolute stormer, sounding as fresh today as it did three decades ago.

"The band’s unique energy and infectious indie pop anthems connected with fans right across the genres and I know it will sound electric in our stunning courtyard.”

The Halifax date is announced just weeks after Supergrass revealed they would be playing a series of special anniversary shows across the UK in 2025.

The band – Gaz Coombes, Mick Quinn, Danny Goffey and Rob Coombes – are often considered one of the most important to emerge during the 1990s.

Formed in Oxford in 1993, their accomplishments include several million record sales, six Top 10 albums and 10 Top 20 singles.

The Supergrass show is presented by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Trust.

Tickets go on sale at 9.30am on Friday, November 29 from thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk .

Supergrass join Gary Barlow, Travis, Paul Heaton, Faithless, Echo and The Bunnymen, Weezer, James, The Libertines, Simple Minds, Khruangbin, Texas, Olly Murs, Rag’n’Bone Man, UB40 ft Ali Campbell, Dean Lewis and The Script among the headliners announced so far for Live at The Piece Hall 2025.