Talented homecare heroes to compete in Homecare’s Got Talent final in York

Homecare’s Got Talent (HCGT), the exciting new talent show exclusively for homecare workers, has announced its finalists following a series of talent-packed semi-finals. These standout contestants will vie for the title of HCGT champion at the grand finale to be held at the Joseph Rowntree Theatre in York next month.

“From singing and dancing to even baton twirling, HCGT has shown that our homecare heroes’ talents are truly limitless,” said Dan Archer, UK CEO of Visiting Angels and supporter of HCGT. “Homecare workers across the country are incredibly gifted, not just in their daily roles of caring for the most vulnerable in our society, but in a variety of wonderful – and sometimes weird! – ways. The level of talent we’ve seen throughout this competition has completely blown us away.”

Over the last few weeks, a dazzling panel of judges, including Eurovision stars Cheryl Baker and Jay Aston from Bucks Fizz, have been watching hundreds of videos from homecare workers all over the country. The lucky ones who impressed then took to the stage in regional semi-finals in London, Yorkshire and Greater Manchester, each competing for a spot in the grand finale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crème de la crème who have made it to the national final, set for Thursday, August 8, will be battling it out for a grand prize package that includes £1,000 in cash, an all-inclusive holiday for two, a chance to mingle with the esteemed judges and the opportunity to perform at Carefest – an annual celebration of the dedication and achievements of healthcare workers nationwide.

London finalists with judges Cheryl Baker, Si Stevens and Jay Aston

Homecare brands Apollo Care, Bluebird Care, Caremark, City & County Healthcare Group, CareYourWay, Heritage Healthcare, Home Instead, Radfield Home Care, Right at Home, Sylvian Care and Walfinch have joined Visiting Angels in supporting the event.

“It’s been absolutely fantastic to see so many homecare brands come together, along with some exciting household names, to celebrate the incredible talents of our amazing homecare workers,” added Dan. “I can’t wait to see who dazzles us at the final and who will be crowned the very first HCGT champion! The finale venue, Jospeh Rowntree Theatre in York, was an obvious choice as a theatre run by the community for the community – all of our carer givers care so much about their communities.”

Thanks go to HCGT’s sponsors Celo, OneTouch, Autumna, Howden, Raring2go! and We Care Communications, Social Media 92, as well as its chosen charity, The Care Workers Charity.