Tanya Donelly of Belly: 'We always loved King album, and I still do'

But now Tanya Donelly & Co are buzzing again with UK, European and US dates scheduled for the autumn to coincide with the 30th anniversary of their second album, King.

Talking to The Yorkshire Post from her home in New England, Donelly explains that their seven-year absence from the international touring circuit has been partly due to the difficulty of getting all four bandmates together.

Bassist Gail Greenwood has been in demand, playing with Gang of Four on their farewell tour – “We share custody with her,” Donelly quips. Meanwhile, drummer Chris Gorman is an artist, illustrator, photographer and children’s book author.

Nevertheless, away from the public gaze, the band have been taking some time to focus on songwriting. “It was outwardly quiet but inside our ranks we’ve been writing a lot together, so we have a bunch of new songs and at least half of those are semi-recorded at this point,” Donelly says.

The singer and guitarist, who is a former member of Throwing Muses and The Breeders, has also busied herself with other collaborations “which are going to see the light of day in ’26”. One of those involves Brian Futter of the Norfolk shoegaze band Catherine Wheel and Chris Brokaw from US alt.rockers Come.

Back in 1995, Belly’s second album, King, struggled to live up to commercial expectations of its predecessor, selling only a quarter of the two million copiesthat Star had sold in 1993, and the band split up months after its release. Nonetheless, Donelly says, it’s a record of which they remain fond. “We always loved that album, and I still do,” she says. “That album did actually sell really well – just not compared to Star. Absolutely, it was the sophomore slump, for sure, but that slump is not the reason why we broke up; there were many other factors at that point.”

Donelly says she and her bandmates are “kind of psyched” about playing the album track by track live. “It’s feeling good and it’s nice to reclaim it as a whole, also.”

Unlike Star, which Donelly had largely written alone – “It was actually slated to be the second Breeders’ album,” she recalls – King was a collaboration between her, Greenwood, and Chris and Tom Gorman, like “everything since”. Donelly clearly remembers the recording sessions at Compass Point in Nassau with seasoned English producer Glyn Johns, who had previously worked with The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.

“There were a couple of reasons (for going to the Bahamas),” she recalls. “Glyn had overextended his working visa in the States at that point because he was doing so much, and he suggested Compass Point – and we were 100 per cent on board, no hesitation, and it was a really wonderful experience.”

Having done a week of pre-production at Newport, Rhode Island, the band rattled off the songs at Compass Point in two to three weeks, followed by a few days mixing it Los Angeles.

Donelly feels that Greenwood brought “a lot of joy” to the band after replacing Fred Abong. “I love the way Gail plays, she’s one of my favourite bassists. She’s an engine of a person, and that energy and that joy and that humour, it just elevated everything for me. As soon as she joined we felt like a real band. I think that before that it felt like a constellation of people; when Gail joined it really solidified and it felt like a band from that point on.

“And for me personally, I’m not a banterer, I’m not a troubadour, I’m not a storyteller onstage, so to have someone who fills that position is just, for me, heaven. I can just play a song, I sing it, I step back and Gail comes forward and it’s such a huge relief to me, but she does it in this beautiful way where she’ll turn around and include us. She’s one of my favourite people ever. I love that woman, she’s my emotional support companion.”

Having previously toured the UK with Radiohead and The Cranberries, in 1995 Belly joined REM on part of their worldwide Monster tour. Donelly says that she had become friends with the group from Athens, Georgia on past tours with Throwing Muses. “They’re all great people, I love them, but Peter Buck and Mike Mills are actually pals, so that was a very friendly, very fun tour.”

However, for Belly, things were all over by 1996. “We were really exhausted and just in such a fragile place – and when you’re in that state it’s hard to step back and see the big picture clearly and hard to make good decisions,” Donelly says. Since they’ve reformed in 2016, things have been much better, she adds. “Now that we’re old, I feel that communication is much better than we thought it was back then. As you get older, putting work into relationships is essential and not just an option. I think we could’ve handled it differently (in 1996), we could’ve brought a mediator in.

“Quite simply, I look back and think we should have just taken time off and done our own things for a while and then come back together – why did we not make that choice? But our lives led to different things that we are all grateful for nwo so it’s really hard to say ‘we should have...’ or ‘I regret this...’ because who knows where we’d be now if we hadn’t broken up. Maybe it would have been one more album and then we would’ve really broken up,” she laughs.

In 2018 the band made a third album, Dove, and Donelly says “there will be a fourth something” in the next year or so. “We’re figuring out how we want to release the new stuff – do we want it to be an album, do we want it to be a few EPs or do we just want to do it song by song?” she explains. “On the other side of this tour we will sit down and come up with a game plan. There’s new music and it will come out – it’s just a matter of how.”