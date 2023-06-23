Taylor Swift is coming to the UK and part of her 2023/24 tour The Eras will take place in a city near to Yorkshire.

Famous for her hit songs ‘Love Story’, ‘Shake It Off’, ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ and ‘Anti-Hero’, Taylor Swift has sold more than 200 million records worldwide. She is considered as one of the best-selling musicians and the most streamed woman on Spotify.

Taylor is also the only artist to have five albums open with more than one million copies sold in the US. Her 10th studio album Midnights was released in October 2022 and received critical acclaim for its restrained production, candid songwriting and vocal quality, achieving the Spotify feat for the most single-day streams of an album and 10 of her songs on the album reached top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.

In March 2023, Taylor began her The Eras Tour, which broke the record for most tickets ever sold in a single day. She will be touring four cities in the UK across nine dates in 2024.

Taylor Swift performs onstage as part of her Eras Tour. (Pic credit: Suzanne Cordeiro / AFP via Getty Images)

Where will Taylor Swift perform for The Eras Tour nearest to Yorkshire?

Most of her tour will take place outside of the UK in parts of South America, Japan, Europe and Australia in 2023 and 2024.

However, for nine dates between June and August 2024 she will be here.

Whilst Taylor will not be performing at any Yorkshire arenas, her tour will stop at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool just a short drive from here.

Dates of her concerts will be on Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15, 2024.

You can buy a ticket to her concert on the Ticketmaster website.