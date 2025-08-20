Ten Artists to Watch at Leeds Festival 2025

Travis Scott.

From homegrown pop-metal heroes to former girl-group stars striking out on their own, there’s plenty to love at this year’s Bramham Park end-of-summer jamboree.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the inevitability of a Bank Holiday downpour, Reading and Leeds Festivals return to cap off the British summertime in style, as seasoned veterans and nascent gig-goers alike descend upon the grounds of Bramham Park for a three-day jamboree.

Often a rite-of-passage for the younger crowd celebrating their exam results, this year’s edition brings together another all-star eclectic line-up of chart favourites and hidden gems, ready to ensure the last big party of the holidays goes out with a bang.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But before you dust off your wellies and snap your sunglasses for whatever the weather holds, here’s just some of the acts you need to catch this year at the festival’s northern leg, ranging from homegrown pop-metal heroes to former girl-group stars striking out on their own.

Bring Me The Horizon.

Travis Scott (Friday, Main Stage, 9:20pm)

A fourth straight summer in the United Kingdom for the Houston multi-hyphenate has not dulled demand for his psychedelica-infused hip-hop pop. Seven years after he subbed fellow American heavyweights Fall Out Boy, the rapper returns to close out proceedings on night one with style.

Amyl and the Sniffers (Friday, Main Stage, 4:45pm)

Born out of the proud Australian tradition of pub rock, the Melbourne four-piece are on hand to provide some raucous snarl for old-school R&L devotees midway down the bill on opening day. Frontwoman Amy Taylor is a force of nature; expect spiky proto-punk glee with a bluesy swipe.

Chappell Roan.

Leigh-Anne (Friday, Chevron Stage, 3:05pm)

The onetime Little Mix star is not the first girl-group member to strike out in solo exploits amid a band hiatus, but her vocal acumen may well give her the edge over several contemporary stars. Expect a shrewd mix of R&B-infused solo material alongside a clutch of chart-buffed bangers.

Hozier (Saturday, Main Stage, 9:10pm)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Irish singer-songwriter caps a remarkable return to form with the biggest British shows of his career atop the bill on Saturday night. Propelled by the success of his third album Unreal Unearth, fans will be word-perfect for his folk-rock and blue-eyed soul singalongs in harmony.

Hozier. Picture: barry McCall

Chappell Roan (Saturday, Main Stage, 6:40pm)

Sent soaring to stratospheric heights after debut record The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess became the sleeper hit of the decade, the Missouri alt-pop superstar makes her R&L debut as a festival exclusive, sharing co-headline duties on the middle day with her arch new-wave camp.

Bloc Party (Saturday, Main Stage, 2:25pm)

More than just the obligatory noughties-indie retro shout, the London alternative heroes are one of the slam-dunk bookings of the weekend, ready to bring their dance-punk floorfillers to bear with all the wiry riffs and singalong choruses you’d want. Expect them to be a show-stealer pick.

Amyl and the Sniffers.

High Vis (Saturday, Festival Republic Stage, 9:10pm)

Buried on the festival’s third stage, don’t expect these raucous hardcore fiends to remain in the smaller tents much longer. Their sound, transmuted to contain Madchester and Britpop flavours with third record Guided Tour, seem primed to explode; this could be a star-making slot to see.

Bring Me the Horizon (Sunday, Main Stage, 9:20pm)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three years after a co-headline slot with fellow Sheffield heavyweights Arctic Monkeys earned them the largest gigs of their career thus far, the Yorkshire pop-metal superstars will see off the weekend with a bang on Sunday night. Crunching riffs, fiery pyrotechnics and anthems await.

Conan Gray (Sunday, Main Stage, 4:40pm)

Freshly arrived with fourth album Wishbone in tow, the Gen-Z heartthrob may draw one of the most sizable crowds of the weekend for his blend of confessional bedroom pop and lyricism when he emerges mid-afternoon. Expect a fair few tears in the audience; bring a tissue or two.

Pale Waves (Sunday, Chevron Stage, 4:05pm)