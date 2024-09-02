Terry Pratchett tribute show comes to venues across Yorkshire

Author, comedian and Terry Pratchett fan Marc Burrows invites audiences to continue to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the landmark comic fantasy Discworld series with this beautiful tribute.

In 2020, Marc penned the first ever biography of Sir Terry. The book received critical acclaim, won a Locus Award and was embraced by fans.

This live multimedia show, based on the book, was then created with the full endorsement and support of Narrativia, the company founded to protect and promote the late author’s work in association with his estate. Over the past 12 months, it has sold more than 10,000 tickets across the UK.

The Magic of Terry Pratchett is a comic lecture in which Burrows explores Pratchett's influences, his rise to fame, impact, and unique life, becoming one of the most beloved storytellers of all time.

From the national treasure’s days as a school librarian, to his time as a trainee journalist, to his untimely death in 2015 and in keeping with Pratchett’s own style, the show is a gently comic celebration and exploration of his work.

It also seriously examines his death, and the activism he was involved with toward the end of his life surrounding dementia treatment and the right- to-die - an important part of his story and legacy. The show has played at the Edinburgh Fringe this year, and last year, in the comedy section of the festival to rave reviews, and was named one of the best reviewed shows of the fringe by the British Comedy Guide.

In addition to using the framework of the ‘The Magic of Terry Pratchett’ book, the show incorporates additional elements of Rob Wilkins’ official biography, ‘Terry Pratchett: A Life in Footnotes’, (A Sunday Times Bestseller) as well as licensed media.

Marc Burrows often writes on culture and social issues for The Guardian, New Statesman, Big Issue and Independent and his Edinburgh Fringe shows include ‘The Ten Best Songs of All Time’ and ‘Mind Your Head’. Marc’s second book, The London Boys: David Bowie, Marc Bolan and the 60s Teenage Dream was published to considerable acclaim in 2022 and is in the early stages of adaptation into a feature-length documentary.

Outside of writing and comedy, Marc plays in the cult punk band The Men That Will Not Be Blamed For Nothing, regularly performing at the Download, Glastonbury, Bestival and Latitude festivals and touring the UK and US.

Sir Terry Pratchett OBE is one of the world’s most widely read authors. Conventions dedicated to his work are held globally every year. His works have been translated into 40 different languages, sold 100 million copies and have been performed on stage on seven continents. John Lloyd was right when he said, “of all of the dead authors in the world, Terry Pratchett is the most alive”.

Pratchett’s short story ‘The Abominable Snow Baby’ was adapted by Channel 4 as a Christmas Day animation in 2021. Sky released a feature film adaptation of his Carnegie Award winning book ‘The Amazing Maurice’ in cinemas in 2022, and ‘Good Omens’, a TV series based on the book Pratchett wrote with Neil Gaiman, had a second Amazon Prime season last autumn.

