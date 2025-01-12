Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year saw Texas selling-out arena shows across the UK including London’s O2 and two homecoming gigs at the Glasgow Hydro and a hit collaboration album, The Muscle Shoals Sessions, with acclaimed American songwriter and pianist Spooner Oldham.

Lead singer Sharleen Spiteri was also awarded the prestigious Chevalier medallion at the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, celebrating her contribution and work within music and the arts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Texas were already on a roll after 2023’s The Very Best of 1989-2023 album and a triumphant Glastonbury Pyramid stage appearance that Spiteri credits with bringing a new generation to their gigs.

Sharleen Spiteri of the band Texas performs on stage during day three of Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 22, 2019 in Singapore. (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

“I think Glastonbury was a wake up call to people. I think a lot of them were there going ‘oh yeah Texas, maybe I know a song or something’ and then suddenly they were ‘holy ****ing ***t, I know loads of Texas songs, and when the Arena tour came up, loads of people bought tickets and it was fantastic.

“You can’t expect people to just have you on the top of their list year after year so when we remind you and you’re all in, then thank you very much.”

Part of staying relevant is Texas’s ability to mix it up over the years, and collaborate with the likes of The Blue Nile’s Paul Buchanan on Sleep, and Wu Tang Clan with versions of Say What You Want and Hi, or on videos with the likes of Alan Rickman, Peter Kay and Thierry Henry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yeah, we’ve done all sorts of things, making videos with loads of amazing people. I have to be honest, I’ve had a lot of fun. As a band we’ve just had the best life and I hope it continues.”

Sharleen Spiteri of the band Texas performs on stage during day three of Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 22, 2019 in Singapore. (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

Looking forward to 2025, Texas will be playing several outdoor festivals in the UK and Europe, including the Piece Hall Halifax in and Scarborough Open Air Theatre in July, but looking back over 2024, what’s been the highlight for Spiteri?

“Definitely the arena tour, it was fantastic and finishing off in Glasgow, the home city. We’ve been doing this a long time, but never have I walked on a stage when the music’s going and hardly been able to hear any of us when we’re cranked.

"The crowd, the noise that came off that audience, I’ve described it as a tsunami of love coming off, it was extraordinary and fantastic, emotional and it was like fire. It was woooooahh! Amazing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of Texas’s strengths is their back catalogue, the sheer number of hits they’ve racked up since Glasgow-born Spiteri formed Texas with Johnny McElhone and Ally McErlaine back in 1985 and they smashed into the charts with their debut album Southside and 1988 single I Don’t Want A Lover.

Since then the band have released ten studio albums, one live album, five compilation albums and 45 singles, selling over 40 million records.

“The most important thing with a band is that after nearly 40 years we’ve got a massive catalogue and repertoire of songs that have been hit records and have been part of people’s life,” she says.

“Maybe when they were kids in the back of the car on the school run, or their parents saw us on the uni tours in 1989, so yeah it’s amazing, but the thing is it’s nothing without the songs. If we never had the tunes and never had the songs there would be nothing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Spiteri sounds like she’s in a good place right now maybe it’s because she’s never happier than when she’s on stage.

“I just know that I really like doing it. I feel very comfortable on stage, like that’s what I should be doing. I am very, very happy. There’s been times where things haven’t gone the way you want, but that’s the name of the game. I’m a musician and a songwriter and we’re a band – why wouldn’t we be on a stage? It’s in the job description.”

Spiteri values giving your all, last year’s Muscle Shoals Sessions with Spooner Oldham recorded at the Fame Studios in Alabama, with the hits stripped back to Spiteri’s vocals and backing singers and Oldham’s keyboards, is a case in point.

“We were asked to do a piano album and it took us six years to find the right person then Spooner Oldham came up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a pedigree of playing on the first four Aretha Franklin records, Percy Sledge’s When a Man Loves a Woman, Wilson Pickett’s Mustang Sally and Aretha Franklin’s I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You), Spooner fitted the bill.

“It made a lot of sense with the Northern Soul thing and everything. It felt right,” says Spiteri. “And as soon as we started playing, well, that’s how we write songs, stripped right back, that’s how it starts so it’s almost like going back to the beginning.

"And the great thing was being able to show the space within the song, which basically is what the whole process is about.”

Was there a particular song that felt like it was going right back to the beginning when they played it with Oldham?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think Halo worked unbelievably well because we completely rearranged it and it just had this really beautiful, ethereal, angelic sound to it.

"And the great thing about it is, Halo was written as an answer back song to something and was about a pain in the heart for me, but because we did it this way the song was redone, and suddenly it was a letting go of that anger and pain.

"Halo was up and in your face and there’s so much sarcasm in the song, it’s all yeah, yeah, yeah, and ‘her hair is a mess’ and it’s like ‘yeah, whatever’, but with the organ and vocals and backing vocals around it, it was suddenly something very, very different.

"For me, the full blast version of Halo – I’m not still holding on to the pain after all these years – but that’s what the song signified, then suddenly when it was performed in that way, it was a very, very different feel and meaning. So yeah, it was perfect.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fronting a band in the music business, Spiteri has had to be strong and always have an answer yet she’s not afraid to show a more vulnerable side when it counts, such as when she was awarded the Chevalier medallion.

“I was absolutely gobsmacked when I got the phone call. I knew a long long time before, wasn’t allowed to tell anybody, and when I was given it, it was huge, really emotional for me.

"I don’t know if it’s my age or what it is, but I was like a bumbling fool. When I had to speak I was trying with my best French and sounded like a bumbling idiot.

“There were a lot of things getting that – my grandfather lived in Bordeaux all my life, and the memories, of thinking if my parents were here, how proud they would have been of me getting that honour.” Spiteri lost her mother in March 2020 a week before the country went into the first lockdown and her father a year later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now that Spiteri is 57, what does she know that she didn’t know when she was starting out at 17?

“I know now that I know nothing. That is the truth. I thought I knew everything when I was 17 and I now know that I know nothing.”