The band, fronted by Sharleen Spiteri, were on top form as they kicked off the night with their debut hit ‘I Don’t Want A Lover’.

A 90-minute set followed, including ‘Halo’, ‘Hi’, ‘In Our Lifetime’, ‘Summer Son’, ‘Say What You Want’ and ‘Black Eyed Boy’ before the Elvis Presley-inspired show finale – an incredible rendition of ‘Suspicious Minds’.

Supporting Texas was country folk star Rianne Downey, making her third appearance at The Piece Hall in a week after supporting Paul Heaton at his Halifax shows.

Live at The Piece Hall continues tonight with indie chart-toppers Travis before classical crossover band Il Divo headline on Sunday.

The Who legend Roger Daltrey will perform on Wednesday, followed by Anastacia on Thursday and Squeeze on Friday.

Other acts still to perform at The Piece Hall this summer include The Libertines, Supergrass and Smashing Pumpkins.

For tickets, visit https://www.thepiecehall.co.uk/culture/

Photos courtesy of Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall.

1 . Texas tour photos: 21 pictures as rockers bring their iconic sound to Halifax's Piece Hall Texas fans Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Photo Sales

2 . Texas tour photos: 21 pictures as rockers bring their iconic sound to Halifax's Piece Hall Texas fans Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Photo Sales

3 . Texas tour photos: 21 pictures as rockers bring their iconic sound to Halifax's Piece Hall Texas fans Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Photo Sales

4 . Texas tour photos: 21 pictures as rockers bring their iconic sound to Halifax's Piece Hall Enjoying the show Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Photo Sales