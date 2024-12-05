The Bluebells: 'We started off being a black and white band in the Postcard Records era'

The Bluebells. Picture: Brian Sweeney

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s a good way of getting back to the roots of the song,” says the 62-year-old from South Lanarkshire, who was recruited to join The Bluebells alongside his brother David by songwriter Robert Hodgens in 1980. “When we’re writing a song, one of the first things we do is work out the melody and the structure, the chords, and then build harmonies around it because that’s our forté. So it’s a really good way of getting back and listening to the core of the song.”

Most Popular

Mention of the gigs in Selby and Otley prompts McCluskey to recall going out with a girl from Tosside near Skipton in his youth. “I know that area because I hitched it when I was 17 from London,” he says. “She was at the art school down there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we also played the university towns like Leeds and Bradford in Yorkshire – and Leeds Bierkeller, which was a mad one.”

This year marks the 40th anniversary of The Bluebells’ first album, Sisters, which spawned the singles Young At Heart, I’m Falling and Cath. Hodgens and the McCluskeys’ roots, however, were in punk bands. “After that we got into 2 Tone and the Postcard Records scene,” remembers McCluskey. “Robert had a fanzine called Ten Commandments and he used to write about all these bands, Orange Juice and Aztec Camera, so they were a big influence on us at that time.”

Indeed The Bluebells were going to release their first single on Alan Horne’s nascent Postcard label, which was based in Glasgow. “But,” says McCluskey, “we decided not to because we were being chased up by a lot of major record labels and we went that way because we found out with independent labels like Postcard you didn’t get paid, so we decided to sell out and go for the wage.”

Supporting Orange Juice in London brought the band to the attention of the music press and Melody Maker gave them a cover feature. “At that time music magazines were very important – the NME, Sounds, Record Mirror – and all this press was in black and white, it was before it turned colour and went very poppy,” McCluskey recalls. “MTV came out in 1981 and everybody had to have a video, so everything went colour. It was the time of the New Romantic thing as well and you had Duran Duran and Spandau Ballet making these lavish videos. We were on the cusp of that, so we started off being a black and white band in the Postcard Records era and then we went colour.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band were taken under the wing of Elvis Costello, who produced their early material. McCluskey remembers the singer-songwriter teaching them how to use the recording studio. “He was a kind of a mentor, he taught us how to use microphones and amplifiers properly and how to sound like The Byrds,” he explains.

The Bluebells. Picture: Brian Sweeney

Despite scoring sizable hits for London Records, The Bluebells split up in 1985 when a shake-up at their label left them feeling out of place. “We were signed by Roger Ames, who was lovely, and then we went away on tour and did well in Germany, Spain and Sweden and came back six weeks later and he had left and took all of his staff to Warner Bros so when we returned from that tour we didn’t know anybody in the record company. There was a different doorman, the secretaries were all different, the promotion people were all different. They really didn’t know who we were. We made a few demos for them, they didn’t like them so we just thought, let’s go away.”​​​​​​​

Hodgens wrote songs for other artists including Texas and formed a band called The Poems while Ken and David founded their own label and released albums as the folk duo The McCluskey Brothers. But in 1993 they briefly reformed The Bluebells after Volkswagen’s decision to use Young At Heart in a TV commercial sent the song to number one in the UK. McCluskey recalls: “David and I were on tour at the time with a band called Capercaillie, we were doing more acoustic, folky stuff and the record company phoned up and all of a sudden they were very friendly and they said, ‘Do you want to do Top of the Pops?’ and we went yes, of course, give us lots of money and we will do it – and we all did very well out of it.”

In 2008 they got back together again for a couple of charity gigs, realised the old chemistry was still there and have toured periodically ever since. “We’ve got a great six-piece band now, with Campbell Owens, who was in Aztec Camera, Douglas MacIntyre who was in Love and Money, and Mick Slaven who was in Deacon Blue, but the main three are me, David and Robert,” McCluskey says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After reissuing Sisters on the Scottish label Last Night From Glasgow, they invested the proceeds into making a new album, In The 21st Century, and McCluskey reveals they’re now planning to record new songs in April 2025. “We’re all writing and putting stuff together for that,” he says.