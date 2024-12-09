Popstars The Corrs are coming to Halifax.

The chart-toppers – who rose to fame in the 90s - are the latest to be announced as a headline act for Live at The Piece Hall 2025, and will perform at the historic venue on Thursday, June 12.

They will be joined by special guest and former Neighbours star Natalie Imbruglia.

The Corrs are Ireland’s first family of music – a multi-million selling sibling quartet who have conquered the world with a blend of sleek pop rock, lush harmonies and Celtic folk trimmings.

Comprising Andrea (lead vocals, piano, tin whistle), Sharon (violin, piano, vocals), Caroline (drums, piano, vocals) and Jim (guitar, keyboards, vocals), the group have sold more than 40 million albums since their debut ‘Forgiven, Not Forgotten’ in 1995, spawning a dozen classic hit singles.

They include ‘Runaway’, ‘I Never Loved You Anyway’, ‘So Young’ and ‘Only When I Sleep’.

The group took a hiatus to concentrate on raising families but by early 2015 they resumed writing sessions together and returned to action.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “No one combines that classic Celtic sound with the catchiest of pop melodies like The Corrs.

"I know there’ll be some really magical singalong moments in our beautiful courtyard when we welcome Ireland’s finest musical family to Calderdale.”

Special guest Natalie Imbruglia rose to fame in the mid-1990s for her role in the Australian TV soap before embarking on a successful music career, releasing her debut album ‘Left of the Middle’ in 1997.