The couple behind Deacon Blue talk about 40 years on the road

She’s already slipped from dark jeans into a gold lamé skirt, and with curls pinned up and makeup applied, slides onto a chair opposite husband Ricky Ross who pushes his table to touch hers, removes his glasses and straightens his dark jacket.

“Look, you’ve got a line from your glasses,” she says smiling, reaching over to smooth the shorn sides of Ross’s sharp haircut, still with trademark quiff, and he smiles back, their easy intimacy speaking of their decades together both personally and professionally.

It’s 40 years since Ross launched Deacon Blue with drummer Dougie Vipond and with McIntosh by then onboard they went on to release the hit debut album Raintown, over the years amassing seven million album sales, 12 UK top 40 singles including Raintown, Dignity, Real Gone Kid, and two number one albums, so it’s appropriate that we’re meeting in another Glasgow institution, Cafe Gandolfi.

Today Deacon Blue are still going strong as they release a new studio album – their tenth – entitled The Great Western Road. The current line up of vocalists Ricky Ross and Lorraine McIntosh, keyboard player James Prime, drummer Dougie Vipond, guitarist Gregor Philp and bassist Lewis Gordon are taking it on the road including four dates in Yorkshire..

With so many decades under their belts, what do they think is the secret of their longevity? “I think everything about Deacon Blue comes back to having a great songwriter and great songs at its heart,” says McIntosh “and I think we have a great group of musicians who are very talented, who bring these songs to life. I think we’ve worked really hard at it, but really the start is the songs. You can’t go out and do a great gig if you’ve not got great songs.

“I think we always were a really good live band, but we’ve got better because we really pride ourselves on putting on a great show and giving people a great night, because you’re taking people’s money, you’re taking their time. They could go and see a million other shows but they come and see us so every time we go out there’s that feeling that we want to win this tonight.”

The Deacon Blue sound is unmistakeable, their music passing into the cultural soundtrack of the last 40 years, but how would Ross describe it?

“I don’t really. I think we do what we do. I think like lots of bands from our era we were influenced hugely by the music that came before us and that’s a really wide range but with songs at the heart of it, songs with lyrics that mean something. People often say about, for example Dignity, that it’s become a sort of folk song and I think it is, and I think that kind of folk tradition has influenced me hugely. They are songs that people can sing.”

“There’s a definite sound,” says McIntosh.

“Yeah,” says Ross. “It’s really important for me to say it only happens with these guys. I try to do things on my own sometimes for a change or something, but it’s just not got the same dynamic. There’s a magic there.”

Seeing Ross and McIntosh together, they’re easy as a couple who have been married since 1990 and between them have four children now adults, but is it hard living with someone you work with and working with someone you live with?

“No,” they say in unison, then laugh. “I think we like each other, and we enjoy spending time together,” says McIntosh. “I mean we do go off and do our things. I think if we were just doing Deacon Blue that would maybe get a bit intense. But no, we love it and we value the fact that now our kids have all left home, even though we missed them when they went, there is a new stage when we’re actually thinking it’s really nice to just have us to think about at night, what are we going to eat, what are we going to do, what are we going to watch on the TV, you know, we’re loving it.”

‘Going off and doing their own things’ amounts to Ross hosting his Americana and alternative country BBC Radio Scotland show, Another Country with Ricky Ross and teaming up with Glasgow playwright Frances Poet to write the musical Small Acts of Love, inspired by the friendships forged between the people of Lockerbie and the relatives of those who died in the Pan Am 103 atrocity in December 1988, to be performed at the refurbished Citizens’ Theatre in September.

McIntosh, meanwhile has a parallel acting career, with a string of TV and screen credits stretching back to Ken Loach’s My Name is Joe in 1998 through Taggart to River City and more recent appearances in crime series Shetland and the current Scot Squad comedy spin off with Jack Docherty, The Chief.

“The acting thing has just been a real blessing that came along in my life,” says McIntosh. “I was asked to be in a Ken Loach film when I was already 34 and had two kids and was at home, the band had split up for a while. I thought that’s brilliant, I’ve always thought I could probably act when I was growing up but didn’t know how to ever access that, so that was a lovely. And it was brilliant to work with Ken Loach and Peter Mullan and all those people and then I went on from that. It’s hard to fit things in but it’s lovely when something comes along, like a few days on The Chief. I always like to keep my hand in and I love doing comedy especially, so it’s been brilliant.”

Would she ever follow Ross by writing a memoir? His Walking Back Home was published in 2022? “Well… I am writing one. I wanted to write not really an autobiography but about my childhood to try and make sense of it because it was very kind of mixed up but whenever I started to write it, I thought this is too depressing.”

Now that McIntosh is in her late fifties and Ross is in his sixties and the rest of the band are of a similar vintage, has their tour rider changed?

“Epsom salts,” says McIntosh. “My osteopath said if you’ve got anything sore you need to put a whole bag of Epsom salts into your bath, so that is on our rider, a kilo of Epsom salts to help your muscles when you’ve been jumping about for two hours. I wear my fitbit on stage and do 23,000 steps, so we’re knackered after. So we try and get a bit fitter before we start a tour.

“When you’ve made a record it’s a nice time before it’s out, because no-one can judge it, but it’s exciting to eventually get it out there. And it never feels it’s really out there until you’ve played some of the songs live. That’s what we do.”

