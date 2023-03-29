All Sections
The Cult: Rock icons added to list of names who will play at The Piece Hall in Halifax this summer

A group of rock legends are the latest to be added to the line-up for this summer’s concerts at The Piece Hall in Halifax.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 29th Mar 2023, 10:00 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 10:00 BST

The Cult are bringing their ‘Under The Midnight Sun’ European Tour to the historic venue on Wednesday, July 5.

Formed in Bradford, the rockers broke through into the mainstream in the mid-1980s with such legendary hits as ‘Rain, Fire Woman’, ‘Love Removal Machine’, ‘Lil’ Devil’ and the classic ‘She Sells Sanctuary’.

Platinum-selling albums cemented the post-punk pioneers’ place at rock’s top table.

    The Piece Hall in Halifax is hosting another massive summer of live concerts
    The Piece Hall in Halifax is hosting another massive summer of live concerts
    The Piece Hall in Halifax is hosting another massive summer of live concerts

    Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “I cannot wait to welcome these Yorkshire legends to our iconic courtyard here at The Piece Hall.

    "Hailing from just down the road in Bradford, it’s virtually a homecoming gig and will be something special.”

    Frontman Ian Astbury and guitarist and song-writing partner Billy Duffy continue to be The Cult’s creative driving force. Last year saw the band release ‘Under The Midnight Sun’ – their acclaimed seventh UK Top 20 album.

    The Cult’s 13-date Under the Midnight Sun European Tour starts in June. The UK dates are the band’s first shows on home soil since last year’s six-date co-headline arena tour with Alice Cooper.

    The Cult have been announced as the latest act for The Piece Hall
    The Cult have been announced as the latest act for The Piece Hall
    The Cult have been announced as the latest act for The Piece Hall

    The Cult join The Charlatans, Johnny Marr, Sting, Madness, James, boygenius, War On Drugs and Ministry of Sound Classical among the headliners for Live at The Piece Hall 2023.

    Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday (March 31) via www.ticketmaster.co.uk

    For more information about the other shows taking place at The Piece Hall visit www.thepwicehall.co.uk

