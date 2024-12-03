The Damned: 'There were no boundaries to what we could do'

The Damned, October 1980. Picture: Michael Putland

This time it’s the turn of the line-up that made The Black Album in 1980 and Strawberries in 1982, with drummer Rat Scabies and bassist Paul Gray rejoining long-serving singer Dave Vanian and guitarist Captain Sensible.

For Gray, now 66, the chance to once again hook up with Scabies (real name Chris Millar) for the first time since 1989 is intriguing. “It’s very natural because me and Rat have always had this way of playing together where nothing is actually worked out,” he says. “It just kind of happens that a lot of the sections that we play just work very well together with the rhythmic way that he plays and the over the top way that I play. I probably couldn’t get away with it in any other band. It’s back to the old unpredictability, so it’s a lot of fun.”

The strategy of revisiting different eras has certainly worked, with Gray admitting the band have played “more shows than we probably expected this time last year” with dates in Japan, Australia, North America and Europe. In October they performed in Mexico City as guests of The Hives. “We only actually knew about that about three weeks before,” Gray says. “The last time we all played there was at this crazy little club called Iguana’s, just over the (US) border, in the early ’90s. It was a mental crowd and all sorts of shenanigans went on and we haven’t been back there since.”

On this occasion they were playing at Palacio de los Deportes, “a big old arena place”, to an audience of around 20,000 people. “I’d never really come across The Hives before, but they were great,” Gray says. “They were pretty big fans of the band so they asked us to come and open for them and we thought, why not, and I’m glad we did because on the back of that it looks like we’ve got a bunch of stuff coming in for South America for next year. It’s nice to go to territories that you’ve never really played or explored before. It’s not really what I was expecting at 66.”

Visitors to The Damned’s Facebook account will have noticed a plethora of photographs from the Strawberries era have recently been posted there. Gray says such memories are why he uses social media. “I love that sort of stuff because I haven’t got any of it myself,” he says.

In the early years when his first group Eddie and the Hot Rods started, he’d collected clippings, but found as he got busier and busier “you just can’t keep track of everything, so in The Damned years there’s a bit of a dearth from all of us – especially The Black Album/Strawberries period, not a great many photos were taken and I don’t think The Damned were particularly press darlings, the NME used to slag us off, so it’s really nice to see (fans’) photos – the ones with the nuns come up every now and again”.

“We talk about this in the van a lot,” he adds. “Somebody will say, ‘do you remember…?’ and that will trigger a load of episodes and memories for the rest of us which if you were left to your own devices you’d be struggling to remember them. They were crazy years. For those two or three years it was absolutely full on, so it’s really nice for (the memories) to come back. Apart from a bit of blatant self-publicity every now and again, it’s the main reason for looking on Facebook to see stuff that the punters unearth from back in the day.”

The Black Album ushered in The Damned’s gothic phase – something that Gray feels was probably influenced by singer Vanian.

He recalls: “With The Black Album it was an immensely productive period for all of us because the Tascam portastudio had come onto the market and I think we all had them or versions thereof, so it suddenly became easy for you to sit at home and make recordings. Rather than just play a bit on guitar and keyboards then promptly forget what it was, you could start putting your ideas down in perpetuity and then send them to each other, so when we went into the studio to do both Strawberries and The Black Album we all had shedloads of ideas to throw into the pot.

“Thinking back, it was three weeks to record and mix The Black Album and that was working pretty much round the clock, 20 hours a day. Dave’s ideas back then were pretty much done on harmonium, I think he had one in his flat and it’s got such a great mournful sound to it so you can’t help but make the other parts dark – vocals and backing vocals, guitar and bass. Sounds have got an awful lot to do with how we approached those songs. We threw in harpsichords and cello sections, toilets flushing backwards, anything was fair game. Somebody would play something and that would spark an idea somewhere else. There were no boundaries to what we could do. We didn’t have a producer or the record company saying ‘you’ve got to write an album like the last one’. Chiswick in either their stupidity or infinite wisdom – I prefer the latter – gave us free run at Rockfield to do what we wanted, and happily it paid off.”

The song The History of the World (Part 1) featured Hans Zimmer, now one of one the world’s best-known composers of music for films. “I think we were the first rock band he’d ever worked with and he was thrown into the deep end at Rockfield,” Gray remembers. “He was an immensely likeable guy and we got on with him very well. I saw some YouTube clip at the beginning of the year from some interview or lecture he was giving where he waxed lyrical about working with The Damned, so he still remembers it. It was probably the record company’s idea just as a curveball. We didn’t have a producer, we did The Black Album ourselves...but Hans was quite inspired. I think we put on it ‘overproduced by Hans Zimmer’ because he threw all these ideas in and we’d end up throwing most of them out, but he was a lot of fun and it was nice to have that kind of orchestral brain, symphonic input into what you were doing.”

Strawberries came out in October 1982, three months after Captain Sensible topped the UK singles chart with his cover of the Rodgers and Hammerstein song Happy Talk. Despite the differences of opinion between band members while recording the album, it stands out as one of The Damned’s most upbeat offerings.

Gray looks back on that period philosophically. “It’s a band, isn’t it? When you’re together 24 hours a day you’re going to get differences of opinions,” he says. “We were all younger and feistier, that’s what it was like back then. But in some ways it was good because it can help creatively, you don’t let just anything through.

“Strawberries was a very enjoyable album to make still, I love all the stuff on it... It was a bit more of an intense period but equally productive and equally good stuff came out of it.”

It was here that Robert Fripp of progressive rock group King Crimson began hanging out with The Damned​​​​​​​. Gray remembers that they first met at a TV show ​​​​​​​they did in Munich​​​​​​​. “He was out there with King Crimson​​​​​​​,” Gray ​​​​​​​recalls. “​​​​​​​We all went out together after the recording ​​​​​​​and got gloriously p***ed.

“We were flying back on the same plane into Heathrow the next day​​​​​​​ and our lot came down(stairs in the hotel) looking hungover and baggy-eyed and I remember Fripp, who’d downed a skinful the night before, sat in the reception looking fresh as a daisy in his three-piece suit with his nice little West Country accent.

“We continued drinking on the plane and somebody said, ‘Here, Frippy, we’re playing Hammersmith Odeon, you should come down and join us’ and he said, ‘Oh, I think I might do that’ and he turned up with his guitar and all his Frippertronics effects pedals and played Looking At You with us through this hail of gob which was aimed fairly and squarely at him and he took it all in his stride and seemed to thoroughly enjoy himself.

“My last memory from the night before after we’d had a few bevvies on the plane, we got cabs back into London together and I remember his taxi overtaking ours and he’d taken his trousers down and had his a*** stuck out of the window on M4, which if you know anything about Robert Fripp and his seriousness in music is not what you’d be expecting.

“I think he rather took to us in a fatherly type of way and ended up playing on Fun Factory a bit after that. He was great fun.”

Gray had been a fan of The Damned long before he joined them. “I used to go and see The Damned all the time,” he recalls. “The Hot Rods started just before them. It was called new wave then, the journalists hadn’t ​​​​​​​coined the punk phrase then. Out of all the bands I liked​​​​​​, it was The Damned especially and then Hammersmith Gorillas and The Stranglers. I loved The Damned from the off because they were the same offstage as on – totally bats*** crazy and unpredictable. I love that element of anything could happen...and I got very friendly with them.

“I used to go and see them at The Hope and Anchor and The Nashville and heckle them and then go and stay at Rat or Captain’s after​​​​​​​. Rat and Captain used to come and see the Hot Rods when we played, they’d get up and have a jam with us sometimes, so it was a real nice camaraderie and both bands always got on well, so when the time came when Algie (Ward) decided to leave (The Damned) then I was happily their first port of call​​​​​​​ – which I did resist for a little bit, knowing what I did about The Damned, I thought how long is this going to last for, because they’d already split up, Brian (James) had left​​​​​​​ and various people had come and gone​​​​​​​, which is all part of the band’s unpredictability. But when I ended up saying yes, I was really glad I did.

“It was a really tight little scene. I don’t think anyone realised how much it was changing​​​​​​​ the musical landscape for the future​​​​​​​, it was just what we did. We played these little pubs and clubs in London ​​​​​​​then got out into the sticks and it spread. When you’re in the middle of doing, you don’t see the bigger picture​​​​​​​, it was just what I did. Looking back decades later, you think actually it was quite an important part of what we did there. ​​​​​​​I still find it amusing to this day.”

After Gray’s first stint with The Damned, he joined the heavy rock group UFO and also worked on Andrew Ridgeley’s post-Wham! solo album, Son of Albert. He admits he has always had a flexible approach to music.

“I don’t like putting bands in categories because it can stop you hearing some great stuff,” he says. “My playlists are right across the board from medieval plainsong to Bach and ABBA and Massive Attack and The Monkees and Deep Purple. Music is music to me.

“I never changed the way I played bass for any of the people that I played with, I just played exactly the same, and that’s where I think I’ve been really lucky because it wouldn’t fit with a lot of bands because it’s kind of busy but the people that I’ve played with have wanted that style of playing.

“I remember the Andrew Ridgeley thing, that was a bit of a curl there. Sony Music in their wisdom had given him the same advance as George Michael, I think, and clearly one of them wrote a few more songs than the other. I remember going into the studio, Maison Rouge, Jethro Tull’s place up in London, and nobody was there but the receptionist showed me into the studio and there were all these Def Leppard and AC/DC and Enuff Z’Nuff CDs strewn over the desk and I thought, that’s not right, so I went out and said, you’ve shown me the wrong studio and she said, ‘No, they’re probably down the pub. That’s his studio.’ So I thought, well, this is going to be interesting because it’s not really what you’d expect from the bloke.

“I started off being a bit restrained and he was going, ‘No, no, do that stuff you did with UFO and The Damned’. So I started being a bit busier and he said ‘Yeah, more of that’. I got on very well with him, actually, he was a nice bloke and I went to Japan and did some stuff with him there.

“Music is music, I like tunes and I like a good song. I’m not so keen on all the shouty stuff.”

In recent times, Gray has formed Wingmen with Baz Warne of The Stranglers, guitarist Leigh Heggarty from Ruts DC, The Damned bassist Paul Gray and Johnny Moped drummer Marty Love. He says it’s a “great fun” side project “because there’s no pressure”.

“We WhatsApp each other every month and we’re always in touch,” Gray says. “We’ve got four new songs recorded and we’re always chipping away at ideas. We simply haven’t pursued it any further because we’re all too busy. Leigh never stops working with the Ruts, The Stranglers are busier than Baz thought they’d be this year, I’m busier than I thought I’d be, and next year looks like it’s shaping up for all of us to be the same.

“But it’s a nice project where you can throw ideas in without having to conform to any insert-your-band-name-here song, anything goes, and funnily enough, quite a lot of the songs that I wrote for the Wingmen album were actually written for The Damned but for one reason and another they didn’t get used, so it’s a nice kind of outlet for songs that all of us probably write with our other bands in mind but don’t get used. You throw them to the guys in Wingmen and they put a whole different spin on them. It’s a glorious way to work and the whole thing is always done remotely, we just ping ideas from our laptops to each other and when we’ve got time we fill in the dots.

“We enjoyed the tour so much, it was back to clubs​​​​​​​, pile in the van together with the crew. We didn’t stop laughing for two weeks, it was really good fun and it’s something all of us want to do again, it’s just when the time allows.​​​​​​​”