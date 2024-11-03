‘The gig of the year’: Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds wow crowds at First Direct Arena Leeds

There may be two months left of 2024, but Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds delivered the gig of this, or arguably any other, year to a packed First Direct Arena.

There are very few performers who can hold an audience in the palm of their hand like a black-suited Cave, and for two and a half hours he and his incredible band played a mix of 21 old and new songs, with an energy defying his 67 years.

The support band was Black Country, New Road, who are definitely ones to watch with their melodic, folk-tinged harmonies but the night belonged to Cave and the Bad Seeds, including long-time sidekick, wild-eyed, multi-instrumentalist Warren Ellis, Radiohead’s Colin Greenwood on bass and four gospely backing singers.

I can’t think of a musician who writes more movingly about love and loss than Cave and he draws on the tragic deaths of his sons, deepening his connection with the audience but he is also has a deadpan humour, teasing the “ageing gentlemen” in the audience and bemoaning the fact that Harry Potter has followed him for twenty years, since “O, Children” featured in The Deathly Hallows Part 1!”

Leeds, UK, 2nd November 2024. Australian musician and songwriter Nick Cave playing the first UK gig of the new tour at Leeds First Direct Arena with his band The Bad Seeds. Picture: Ernesto Rogata

Eight songs from new album “Wild God” with its meditations on faith and hope, including the beautiful ballad, “Long Dark Night”, “Conversion” and “Song of the Lake” prove they are no mere legacy act but 1984’s “From Her to Eternity” sounds raging and “The Mercy Seat” and “Jubilee Street” were full of adrenalin and have never sounded better.

Cave moved between piano and the front of the stage throughout – pacing and leaping, holding lucky punters’ hands and even nonchalantly helping a paramedic over the barrier to help someone who was ill, without missing a beat! He introduced each song and the fervour built through classics like “Red Right Hand”, made famous by “Peaky Blinders”, which might have been an obvious closing number with its repetitive beats and bells, with Cave leading a “La, la, La” audience singalong.

There were two encores – the first comprising the rarely played “Papa Won’t Leave You, Henry “ a 1992 song about fatherhood, and the wonderful “The Weeping Song”, before returning on his own to sit at the piano and perform a quiet, incredibly moving version of “Into My Arms”. One of the most beautiful love songs ever written, it was the perfect end to the evening. The crowd did not want to let him go and Cave drank their applause before slowly leaving the stage.