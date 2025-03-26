The Horrors: 'I think our main skill is following our taste'

The Horrors

“The Horrors were – or are still – a group of friends who grew up together,” explains the 38-year-old frontman, who together with bassist Rhys Webb and guitarist Joshua Hayward has remained at the band’s core since the exits of Tom Furse and Joseph Spurgeon. “Me and Tom’s initial idea for The Horrors was we were going to move to London, we were going to be in a garage band and we were all going to wear black – that was our whole plan. The fact that we didn’t really know how to play any instruments didn’t seem to really matter.

“We’ve got a long shared history, and while Tom and Joe have stepped away just because they want to live their lives in a different way, which is totally understandable, we all remain friends.”

Furse has since become a flourishing artist while Spurgeon makes jewellery and is working on other creative projects. “Obviously, I just want them both to enjoy their lives as much as possible, so that’s all cool,” Badwan says.

The arrival of keyboardist Amelia Kidd and drummer Jordan Cook heralded a fresh approach on the band’s sixth album, Night Life, Badwan says, adding that he feels “like we’ve been quite lucky with The Horrors because each of the individual people that have been involved have brought something unique”. Having worked as a producer, he recognises Kidd and Cook’s “specific kind of talent”.

“It’s incredibly exciting to work with people like that because it allows you to get further than you could possibly get on your own,” he adds. “I have a real hard time taste-wise finding drummer that I like – you’ll either find one that plays too much or they don’t know how to sit sensitively within the music, and Jordan just has that natural ability, and then Amelia has a whole range of skills that we could talk endlessly about, so it is quite energising and it’s a record that we’re all really proud of.”

Having experimented with industrial music on a pair of EPs that the band released in 2021, here they have more of a settled sound stylistically reminscent of Depeche Mode, who they toured with in 2017.

“Amelia’s programming and taste in textures is slightly different to what we’ve worked with before, and the working method was quite different. Rhys and I wrote pretty much all the record in quite a DIY way at a time when the label weren’t really expecting anything from us.

“I don’t think the label was necessarily expecting us to come back with another record and I think that’s the ideal way of working because we can go off and be in this insular world where we can refine whatever this thing is that we’re working on and then bring it to them. The label didn’t even hear any demos before it was done, so I have to say they’ve been really good and I think it’s difficult to find that kind of support in the music industry.”

Badwan believes the DIY ethos is an “essential part of The Horrors because we’re not trained musicians and I think our main skill is following our taste and we find instinctive ways to communicate our ideas”.

He says he and Webb “are more like old-school producers in a way, where it’s about atmosphere, we often write the songs from a place where we will start with a sound texture or a feeling and then we will try to follow that feeling”.

“It’s less about OK, we’re going to write this type of song or this piece that is going to do this job, it’s way more instinctive than that. I just think we’re better when we don’t think, basically,” he says, chuckling.

The Horrors’ return to Leeds this week comes just months after a gig at the Belgrave Music Hall. Badwan says the pre-Christmas shows were a useful way of breaking in the band’s new line-up. “It’s rare that we get the opportunity to do that,” he says. “I really like the Belgrave Music Hall anyway as a venue, we’ve played there a few times and it has a good feeling. It has a good sound in there. It’s just a place I like playing, and having the opportunity to play those small shows before we got into this year properly, it did help us to think about maybe how best to present the songs. It was helpful.

“Also, because of Covid and stuff, we didn’t really tour with the EPs, so more than anything I was just happy to be playing again. It’s a big part of us playing live.”

The Horrors’ instore gigs this week will feature “different arrangements of all the songs”, Badwan promises. “Basically, we’re trying a special presentation of the band where it’s a three-piece, and that’s its own kind of challenge. A lot of this stuff is just about doing things that feel exciting and fresh, and I think if we keep following that kind of approach it makes it worth doing.

“I never understand when you see a band that will keep making the same record over and over again because that to me feels like purgatory, like what are we doing here, it’s not a creative thing and we’re just repeating ourselves. So I wouldn’t want to do that. I love doing things that push us a little bit and force us out of any kind of comfort zone.”