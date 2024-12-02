The frontman of The Who is coming to Halifax as part of a new live tour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roger Daltrey will perform at The Piece Hall on Wednesday, July 30.

And The Human League have announced they will also be taking part in next summer’s Live at The Piece Hall shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The British synth-pop pioneers will perform on Friday, July 11 and will be joined on the night by Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey and Blancmange.

Two more huge acts have been announced for Live at The Piece Hall 2025

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “Another two incredible shows are heading our way.

“The influence of 80s icons and Yorkshire legends The Human League can’t be overstated - pop music simply wouldn’t sound the way it does today without them. And with Blancmange and Tom Bailey – that is one mega line up!

“The Who’s sound is also truly era defining and hearing tracks from their extensive back catalogue along with Roger’s solo work too is going to be something very special indeed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our stunning courtyard really is the perfect place to welcome both pop and rock royalty.”

The Who frontman Roger Daltrey is coming to The Piece Hall

Roger Daltrey will deliver a show packed with classic hits from both his time as frontman of The Who and from his acclaimed solo career.

The gig will also feature his now-famous Q&A sessions, in which he opens up to the fans who have been with him throughout the decades.

The Piece Hall’s iconic courtyard will be all-seated for the show, with standing tickets at the back of the venue and on the balcony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Human League will perform in Halifax next summer

Meantime, The Human League – led by Philip Oakey, Joanne Catherall and Susan Ann Sulley – have shaped the sound of electronic pop for more than four decades and continue to reach a new generation through the innovative sounds and songs they created in the 1980s.

Their anthems include Don't You Want Me, (Keep Feelinghttp://thepiecehall.co.uk) Fascination, Love Action (I Believe in Love) and Mirror Man.

Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10am on Friday, December 6 from thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk .

The shows are presented by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Trust.