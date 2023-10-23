Audiences have delighted in performances of The Importance of Being Earnest since the play was first performed on the Victorian stage.

But theatregoers in Yorkshire now have the chance to perform in Oscar Wilde’s classic masterpiece themselves in an adaptation taking the play to new levels of farce.

The show coming to the Victoria Theatre in Halifax in November opens to looming disaster when the actor playing Ernest fails to arrive on cue and, in an effort to ensure the show does go on, a real audience member is quickly cast in the lead role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This sets off a chain of events that, one by one, prevents the rest of the cast being able to continue, leading to more and more audience members being encouraged to volunteer to step into the spotlight as slapstick humour and misplaced props and scripts continue to create chaos.

Most Popular

The new adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest takes the farce to new levels as the classic story of love, mistaken identity and double lives is given a new twist – and takes audience participation to a fresh extreme as spectators are invited to act on stage.

The show on a critically-acclaimed UK tour creates a new experience every night – presenting a fresh challenge for the cast as they improvise as events unfold.

For actor Brendan Barclay, who plays put-upon stage manager Josh, the show will be a “dream come true” as he appears at his local theatre for the first time.

The 27-year-old, who grew up in Hebden Bridge and attended Calder High School in Mytholmroyd, said performing there would be a “real pinch-me moment”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had appeared at Halifax Playhouse but never at the Victoria Theatre although he had himself been in the audience many times.

The character of Josh is the first point of call in the play for the harassed director as the play descends into mayhem and he is sent to find missing cast members or hunt for scripts.

But he explained: “He has no lines because he’s so terrified of the audience, he’s too scared to speak as he asked to do these impossible tasks.”

The part meant he was entirely reliant on actions, making the character more like a clown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s quite difficult and not something I’ve done before. I can’t express myself through speaking, I just react physically.”

He said feedback to the show had been “amazing”.

“A lot of people come expecting to see a regular performance so it’s even more of a shock when everything starts to fall apart and people think they’re seeing something going horribly wrong until they realise it’s part of the piece.

“It’s really breaking the fourth wall blurring the line between the cast and the audience.”

Family and friends from the Calder Valley will be at the show to watch him perform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we get a few on the stage,” he said.

Creative director Simon Paris said the play had developed from the idea of offering audience members the chance to step out of their comfort zone and become a star.

“Every night it feels like opening night as we truly can’t predict what is going to happen and who is going to end up joining us on stage,” he said.