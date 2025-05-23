U2 make history at the 2025 Ivors overnight, as Charli XCX continues her awards tour

Charli XCX has picked up her latest award for brat at the 2025 Ivors overnight.

The singer joined the likes of Lola Young, Self Esteem, Myles Smith and more who were honoured at the ceremony in London.

There were also awards for Robbie Williams, Brandon Flowers and U2 - who make history after receiving the Fellowship of The Ivors Academy.

Charli XCX continues her awards run after picking up a major gong at the 2025 Ivors, held at Grosvenor House in London last night (May 22, 2025).

The hyperpop superstar was named Songwriter of the Year with Amazon Music for her ground-breaking work on the 2025 album, brat, which was lauded for ‘redefining pop and becoming a cultural phenomenon.’

Charli XCX, winner of the Songwriter of the Year award, poses in the winners room at the Ivor Novello Awards 2025 at Grosvenor House on May 22, 2025 in London, England. | Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

In true self-deprecating fashion, Charli XCX used her acceptance speech to highlight how her songwriting differed from, for example, Bob Dylan, but affirmed that “one thing I certainly do is commit to the bit.”

History was also made at the Ivors as U2 received the Fellowship of The Ivors Academy. The fellowship recognizes U2's fearless innovation, emotional depth, and their singular, influential partnership that has united generations through their songwriting.

In earning one of the highest songwriting honours in the United Kingdom, they became the first-ever Irish songwriters to be inducted into the Academy's Fellowship in its 81-year history.

Robbie Williams was presented with the PRS for Music Icon Award, marking his fifth Ivor Novello Award. This honour recognized a songwriting career that has spanned decades, touched millions, and defined a generation with hits like Angels and Let Me Entertain You.

Brandon Flowers received the Special International Award. As the frontman of The Killers and a solo artist, Flowers was recognized for crafting anthems that blend poetic melancholy with widescreen pop ambition, achieving an unbroken run of UK number one albums. The award was notably presented by fellow Ivors Academy Fellow, Bruce Springsteen.

Self Esteem was also honoured with the Visionary Award with Amazon Music. This award celebrated her fearless, genre-defying songwriting that has reshaped modern pop, exemplified by her emotionally raw, unapologetically feminist, and musically adventurous work like Prioritise Pleasure.

2025 Ivors awards - full list of winners

Songwriter of the Year with Amazon Music - Charli XCX

- Charli XCX Visionary Award with Amazon Music - Self Esteem

- Self Esteem Special International - Brandon Flowers

- Brandon Flowers PRS for Music Icon Award - Robbie Williams

- Robbie Williams Outstanding Song Collection - Kele Okereke, Russell Lissack, Gordon Moakes, and Matt Tong for Bloc Party

- Kele Okereke, Russell Lissack, Gordon Moakes, and Matt Tong for Bloc Party Academy Fellowship - Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. for U2

- Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. for U2 Rising Star Award with Amazon Music - Lola Young

- Lola Young PRS for Music Most Performed Work - Stargazing written by Peter Fenn, Jesse Fink, and Myles Smith

- Stargazing written by Peter Fenn, Jesse Fink, and Myles Smith Best Television Soundtrack - True Detective: Night Country composed by Vince Pope

- True Detective: Night Country composed by Vince Pope Best Original Video Game Score - Farewell North composed by John Konsolakis

- Farewell North composed by John Konsolakis Best Original Film Score - The Substance composed by Raffertie

- The Substance composed by Raffertie Best Song Musically and Lyrically - Mine written and performed by Orla Gartland

- Mine written and performed by Orla Gartland Best Contemporary Song - Circumnavigating Georgia written and performed by Sans Soucis

- Circumnavigating Georgia written and performed by Sans Soucis Best Album - Who Am I written and performed by Berwyn