The Piece Hall hosted a big party this weekend led by The Jacksons, Sister Sledge and The Real Thing - here are the best photos from the Yorkshire event.

On Saturday, June 24, 2023, The Piece Hall concert headliners put on a big party for their fans.

Soul pop icons The Jacksons, consisting of remaining members Jackie, Tito and Marlon Jackson, headlined the event bringing back some of their classics for fans.

The Jacksons have sold more than 200 million records including their worldwide smash hits ‘I Want You Back’, ‘ABC’, ‘The Love You Save’ and ‘I’ll Be There’.

After signing their first record deal in 1967 as a family group with the late Michael Jackson, the band made history three years later as the first recording act whose first four singles reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100. The group enjoyed further huge success in the 1970s before spending the 1980s and 1990s focussing on their solo careers.

They reunited for a series of concerts in 2001 and have since packed theatres and arenas around the world.

Ultimate disco divas Sister Sledge also took to the stage on Saturday, where they put on a big show for the audience.

Famous for their hits ‘We are Family’, ‘Lost in Music’, ‘He’s the Greatest Dancer’ and ‘Thinking of You’, the band are one of the most iconic in the world and are responsible for some of the biggest dance anthems.

The four sisters, Debbie, Joni, Kathy and Kim hail from Philadelphia, US, and became household names and a symbol of unity with their 1979 international hit ‘We are Family’.

Across their careers, the group has amassed a string of Gold and Platinum records, collecting total sales of more than 20 million worldwide and multiple Grammy Award nominations.

Sadly, Joni passed away in 2017, but the band’s beautiful legacy continues to evolve as their talented adult children take centre stage. Under the vocal direction of founding member Debbie Sledge, they specialise in ‘bringing the party’ as Debbie, Camille Sledge, Tanya Ti-et, Thaddeus Sledge and David Sledge work together as a family.

Another legendary band that took to the stage at The Piece Hall on Saturday, was The Real Thing. Formed in 1972, the band is universally known for their timeless classics ‘You To Me Are Everything’, ‘Can’t Get By Without You’ and ‘Can You Feel the Force’, along with their groundbreaking 1977 song ‘Children of the Ghetto’.

Original members, Chris Amoo and Dave Smith, are now celebrating 50 years in the music industry, and they continue to play hundreds of gigs across the world.

The Piece Hall concert took place at the open-air courtyard on Saturday, June 24, 2023 - here are the best photos.

The Jacksons performed their hearts out at the Piece Hall concert on Saturday.

Sister Sledge performing on stage.

Original members of The Real Thing Chris Amoo and Dave Smith singing on stage.

Crowds were enthralled as they watched the headliners perform at The Piece Hall.

