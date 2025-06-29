The Leadmill: Miles Kane brings down curtains at iconic venue with emotional performance
Friday, June 27, 2025, marked the end of a remarkable chapter in British music history as Miles Kane delivered the final live performance at Sheffield's iconic Leadmill venue.
After 45 years of hosting legendary acts and nurturing countless careers, the venue that helped define Sheffield's musical identity closed its doors to live music with a suitably electric farewell.
For over four decades, The Leadmill has stood as more than just a music venue-it has been the beating heart of Sheffield's cultural scene. Opening in 1980, this converted flour mill became a launching pad for some of Britain's most influential acts, from Pulp and Arctic Monkeys to countless indie bands who cut their teeth on its storied stage.
The evening began with performances from support acts Creeping Jean who played with energy and vigour and Tom Rowley- former member of Sheffield band Milburn, adding a distinctly local flavour to the proceedings. Rowley's inclusion was particularly fitting, representing the venue's role in nurturing homegrown Sheffield talent while supporting artists who had grown up in the venue's shadow.
Liverpudlian Miles Kane walked out onto the hallowed Leadmill staged shortly after 9.30pm to Oasis’ Rock ‘n’ Roll Star- the sold-out crowd already at fever pitch. Dressed in a leopard print shirt, Kane shouted “Are we having it Sheffield?” His was cry did not fall on deaf ears with the crowd cheering in unison before he opened proceedings with raucous hit Rearrange. This was swiftly followed by Troubled Son and Better Than That.
It was evident that Kane was humbled and touched to be performing on the final night, his face lighting up with every mention of the venue “I know everyone has said it, but it truly is an honour to perform here,” he proclaimed.
The 18-song set had a little bit of everything from the softer Loaded and Love is Cruel to the more upbeat and frenetic Coup De Grace, Don’t Forget and the anthemic Come Closer which drew the night to a close.
A poignant moment followed as the curtain came down for the last time with Frank Sinatra’s My Way echoing around the venue. With arms aloft, hugs aplenty and tears by the bucket load, every reveller in the building felt something that night. For me, it was my old stomping ground in the mid-late noughties as a university student in the city. Memories came flooding back and knowing, despite what may happen in the future, it would be the last time I would set foot in the iconic building.
To artists who have graced the stage over the years and to the staff past and present- Thank you. Thanks for the friendships forged, beers shared, and memories made. Thank you.
