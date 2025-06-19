Singer Miles Kane has said “the door’s always open” for Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner to join him at the final gig at Sheffield music venue The Leadmill.

Kane, 39, who plays with Turner in The Last Shadow Puppets, is due to play the venue’s last gig on June 27, after The Leadmill announced it would have to leave its premises after losing a long-running eviction battle with its landlord, Electric Group.

Arctic Monkeys played several early shows at the venue before the release of their first album, Whatever People Say I Am That’s What I’m Not, and Kane has said he would welcome Turner’s return to the stage during an interview with Radio X.

Asked whether the Sheffield-born singer, who is also 39, would join him, Kane said: “Well, he’s redecorating it (The Leadmill) at the minute, so he’s making it all leopard print for us, because, you know, it’s got to be done by hand.

“My door’s always open for my bro, he knows that, and that’s that.”

Turner has not performed live since Arctic Monkeys’ last gig on their tour in support of latest album The Car (2022) in 2023.

The duo have seen both of their albums with The Last Shadow Puppets reach number one in the UK albums chart, and Kane said it would be an “honour” to play The Leadmill’s last gig having performed there throughout his career.

He told Radio X: “It’s served me well, and Sheffield as a city as well has always had my back with gigs, that’d be one of the first to sell out or whatever.

“So, it’s a complete honour, and let’s give it a good send-off. I think it’ll be a very special night, and it always pops off in there, and hopefully next Friday it won’t be any different.”

Arctic Monkeys have seen six of their seven albums reach number one, and two of their singles reach the peak of the UK singles chart in I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor and When The Sun Goes Down.