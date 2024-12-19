A plan to partially demolish Sheffield’s iconic music venue The Leadmill to improve the “the visual characteristics of the area” has been submitted.

Sheffield Council’s planning officers have until February 3 to make a decision on whether the proposal is acceptable.

The Leadmill is a four-storey building on the eastern side of Leadmill Road. While most of the building fronts this road, a smaller section fronts the western side of Suffolk Road. The building, as a document states, has gone through some changes, but some of these “have had an adverse impact on the overall appearance of the building and the wider area”.

The new proposal involves the demolition of two sections of the building.

The Leadmill. Picture: Andrew Roe

One section is a “single-storey flat roof area” on Leadmill Road, containing toilets. After the demolition “repairs will have a positive impact on the character and appearance of this part of the Conservation Area”.

A ‘nondescript two-storey element’ facing Suffolk Road would also be demolished if the plan is approved.