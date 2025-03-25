The Loft: 'There was unfinished business'

The Lofty. Picture: Joe Shutter

Band members would go on to form equally cherished new groups such as The Weather Prophets, The Caretaker Race, The Wishing Stones and The Rockingbirds, yet there was something about their particular dynamic in The Loft that compelled the quartet to reform for shows in 2006 and again in 2015.

Now, 40 years after their single Up The Hill and Down The Slope topped the indie charts, they’ve finally made the band’s first album. Aptly it’s called Everything Changes, Everything Stays The Same.

For Astor, now aged 64, it “feels like a massive privilege” to have got to this stage at last. “You can’t remarry the person you were married to in your twenties – or it’s probably not a good idea to do that – but you can reform a band,” he says. “There was unfinished business.

“You’ve got an arc of life as well, you’re still upright, and it’s a pleasure and a privilege to be able to revisit stuff and maybe make some wrongs right on some level, get to work with people with whom you had something quite special. When we’re younger we’re all briliant and stupid at the same time; it’s good to revisit maybe the brilliance and not the stupidity.”

The lessons from that mid-song disagreement while supporting Terry Hall’s band The Colourfield 40 years ago certainly seem to have been learned. While recording their album in Hackney last August, they were at pains to be respectful of each other. Astor admits such thoughts “just did not occur” to him back in the 80s. “I was not a hideous person in most ways (then), but we’ve all negotiated life a long time,” he says. “I’ve got a job (as a senior lecturer in musical performance at the University of Westminster) that involves me not being a d***head. The only jobs I’d had when I was 24 were menial where you were just a drone, so the idea of negotiating wasn’t in my remit.

“We’ve got much better at working together. It doesn’t make it perfect but we’ve got more careful with each other and we’ve learned to negotiate how we are. One thing that’s come up quite a lot is personally I don’t think I’ve changed that much but I’ve got much better in managing how I am.”

While working in the studio with Sean Read from Dexys, the band were “simultaneously very serious but really enjoying what we were doing”, Astor says. The mood is exemplifed in the video for the single Dr Clarke. “It’s a lovely record of us having a great time. We did it fast, I’ve made quite a few (solo) albums with Sean, he’s just a brilliant person to work with, so he was a really important part of the process.”

The 10 songs on Everything Changes, Everything Stays the Same were demo-ed beforehand with “a definite aesthetic” in mind. “We work really well in a room playing together, so we were going to learn the songs to a high degree and we’d go in and do them,” he says. “The credit on the album is what we had on the very first single – ‘Songs by Astor, arranged by The Loft’. It was important for us to go, this is what we’ve got, this is how we’re going to do it. One of the songs I co-wrote with Andy, which was lovely, but other than that they were songs that I brought to the band.

“We knocked them around, demo-ed them, and then went in the studio and recorded them. We did the whole album in five-and-a-half days, it was quick because we knew it was that kind of album.

“When we did the (Marc) Riley and (Gideon) Coe BBC session at Maida Vale, that was a real moment for us, we did it so fast the engineers were quite surprised. We were in and out of there in about half-an-hour. There were no overdubs, no fixes, so that’s what this album was a continuum of.”

Astor feels the album is a good representation of what made the band special in the first place. “There’s something that happens when we play together that we sound like us, which I think we’ve dug into on this record,” he says. “I don’t release songs all the time, but I always write songs, so I brought a bunch of them along. A few friends have said to me ‘Are there specific songs that you write for The Loft?’ and frankly it had never occured to me. But then the songs evolved. There are less love songs, for example.

“On a certain level when I’m doing a solo record it’s like human being addressing another human being one-on-one, whereas with our band, we’re not U2 or Coldplay, we’re not saying, ‘Hello stadium, we still haven’t found what we’re looking for’. But maybe that was our problem years ago, we needed to write songs like I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For. I’m not criticising that style of address, it’s fine. But I write songs about greenswards and things like that, seaside towns and charismatic creeps because that’s our world. Those kind of songs that can be sung to a room, rather than a one-on-one person, those are more like Loft songs.”