The 100-seater Pianodrome bows out tomorrow with a concert as part of the Leeds International Piano Competition.

One of the world’s most spectacular performance spaces has been set up at Leeds City Museum and will welcome two pianists for a special performance this weekend.

The Pianodrome, the world’s first amphitheatre of its kind, is made entirely from up-cycled pianos.

It will play host to pianists from Leeds’ twin city Brno, in the Czech Republic, tomorrow, as part of the Leeds International Piano Competition.

Expert tuner John Tordoff prepares pianos in The Pianodrome at Leeds City Museum ahead of a special performance by pianists from Brno, Czech Republic this Sunday. Photo credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

This week, expert piano tuner John Tordoff was at the museum ensure the Pianodrome was on song ahead of the concert.

Created in 2018 by band mates Tim Vincent-Smith and Matthew Wright, the Pianodrome is one of a trail of sculptures and planters around the city, all fashioned from old pianos which were saved from landfill.

Dotted across twelve locations throughout public places in Leeds city centre, the sculptures are part of this year’s Leeds Paino Trail which encourages people to perform and interact with pianos and music.

This Sunday, the museum and Pianodrome itself will host Duo Ardašev - a piano duo comprising pianists Renata Lichnovská and Igor Ardašev.

They will be performing Má vlast (My Homeland) by the famous Czech composer Bedřich Smetana (1824–1884) - his much-loved cycle of symphonic poems (1872–79) - in the composer’s own arrangement for piano four hands. This year also marks the 200th anniversary of Smetana’s birth.

The concert is presented as part of the Czech Dreams project to champion Czech music, and has been made possible thanks to support by Leeds City Council International Relations and Brno, UNESCO Creative City of Music, together with Leeds International Concert Season, and Leeds International Piano Competition.

Leeds and Brno have been twin cities since 1991.

Councillor Salma Arif, Leeds City Council’s executive member for adult social care, active lifestyles and culture, said: “This unique performance will be a real highlight of this year’s city wide celebration of piano music, which has transformed our public spaces in such fantastic and imaginative ways, while also highlighting the city’s status as an international hub for music and culture.

“It’s also wonderful to be hosting two renowned pianists from our twin city, and to be reaffirming our very special relationship with our friends and partners from Brno.”