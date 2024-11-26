The Prodigy, Courteeners, Madness and The Wombats set for Y Not Festival

Madness are one of the headliners at Y Not. Picture: Perou

Y Not Festival has revealed its headliners for 2025, alongside the first wave of what’s set to be a huge line-up.

The 18th edition of the North’s prime festival, at Pikehall, Derbyshire, is back on July 31 to August 3 and The Wombats will get the party started on Thursday, before a massive weekend of hits from headliners The Prodigy, Courteeners and Madness.

Artists announced today include Primal Scream, The Last Dinner Party, Franz Ferdinand, Sigrid, Shed Seven, hard life, Annie Mac, the Ks, Maximo Park, The Pigeon Detectives, Professor Green, The Hunna, Red Rum Club, Vistas, The Twang and Seb Lowe and many more.

With three decades as one of the most vital electronic acts in live music, there will be no doubt what The Prodigy will bring to Y Not on Friday August 1. Born in the heart of the early rave scene, the band quickly grew musically into the powerhouse behind international hit singles such as Firestarter and Breathe. Pioneers of their field, The Prodigy have having sold millions of records worldwide and won numerous awards, including two BRIT Awards for Best Dance Act.

The Prodigy will play at Y Not Festival.

Fresh from the release of acclaimed seventh album Pink Cactus Cafe, Courteeners return to Y Not to headline Saturday August 2. The new record is the sound of the band pushing and stretching their boundaries with an upbeat pop feel, full of hooks and anthems. Since their formation in 2016, the band have attracted the attention of giants of pop from Morrissey to Bono, who declared them the “best band of the last 10 years” following the release of debut album St Jude.

Not many bands can own a festival stage quite like Madness. On Sunday August 3 they will visit their seemingly endless catalogue of classic tunes, including Our House, It Must Be Love and Baggy Trousers.

The Wombats are heading to Derbyshire to open Y Not 2025 for early-entry on Thursday July 31, welcoming in a new era with their most sophisticated and sonically adventurous album yet. Out in February next year, Oh! The Ocean provides escapism from the mundane with songwriting that has profound meaning to audiences in turbulent times, packaged in the band’s deceptively cuddly and playful façade. Alongside familiar sounds they explore new genres from glistening tech rock to sci-fi pop, futuristic fuzz rock to bluesy rock ’n’ roll, with touches of disco and hip-hop-inflections.

The supporting line-ups across the weekend include Scottish alternative rock group Primal Scream, known for their era-defining album Screamadelica, and The Last Dinner Party returning to Y Not after a triumphant Quarry Stage performance in 2023, now armed with their Mercury-nominated hit album, Prelude to Ecstasy. Also, indie rockers Franz Ferdinand, the BRIT-award winning group with hits including Take Me Out and Do You Want To.

Courteeners will perform at Y Not Festival.

Plus critically acclaimed pop artist Sigrid, Britpop hitmakers Shed Seven, indie pop fan favourites hard life (formally known as Easy Life), beloved DJ Annie Mac, indie rock breakthrough the ks, 00s rock crowd pleasers Maximo Park and Pigeon Detectives, rapper Professor Green, as well as The Hunna, Red Rum Club, Vistas, The Twang, Seb Lowe, and many more.

Jason Oakley, Managing Director at Y Not Festival, said: “Last year’s Y Not Festival was just incredible in many ways, and I’d like to thank everyone who came along, our amazing supporters and all the performers! And 2025 is looking like it’s going to be even better – we’re beyond excited to share that The Prodigy, Courteeners, and Madness will be headlining, as well as The Wombats who are taking over Thursday night. We’ve got another huge year in store for you all, with the line-up including Primal Scream, The Last Dinner Party, Annie Mac, Sigrid, Maximo Park and so many more… See you there?”

Presale Sign Up is available now – sign up now for exclusive first access to tickets: ynotfestival.com/presale

Presale begins on Thursday November 28 at 6pm; tickets are on general sale at 10am on Friday November 29.

Tickets & Prices