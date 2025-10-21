The Psychedelic Furs: 'We took influence from a lot of bands who had taken influence from us'

Psychedelic Furs

DiStefano, 60, a former member of Perry Farrell’s band Porno For Pyros, has been bedding in on their North American dates, on which they shared a bill with synth-pop legend Gary Numan.

Talking to The Yorkshire Post on a day off between shows on their US tour, Tim Butler, The Psychedelic Furs’ long-serving bass player who co-founded the group back in 1997 with his brother Richard, explains they decided to ring a few changes after the tragic loss of saxophonist Mars Williams in 2023.

“(Mars) had been with us on and off since 1983 and it made sax quite a big part of our sound and we had to rethink our sound,” says Tim.

“Peter DiStefano is playing second guitar and it makes for a more straight ahead rock ’n’ roll sound than it did with Mars. The sax tended to soften up a lot of the harder songs.”

The switch does mean, however, that a few fan favourites won’t be included the set list. “There are certain songs that we can’t do because without a sax it wouldn’t be the same thing, like Sister Europe, which has a long sax solo in it which you can’t replace,” Tim explains.

Instead, UK fans will get their first chance to hear songs from The Psychedelic Furs’ most recent album, Made Of Rain, in a live setting. The band had intended to tour it in 2020 but the shows were cancelled due to the Covid pandemic. Coming 29 years on from its predecessor, World Outside, Made Of Rain had given the band renewed creative impetus, Tim feels.

“When we got together again in 2000 we were planning on doing a record but we were sort of gun shy that it wouldn’t stand up to our past work,” he says. “But finally we got to a stage where we were exchaning ideas and we thought, hey, if we’re going to do it we should do it now – and when we did finally get down to doing it it was a very quick process. We went in for a two-week period to record and do overdubs, then there was a couple of months between us doing that and Richard doing the vocals and it was mixed in another two-week period.”

Tim Butler of The Psychedelic Furs.

He thinks that speed “makes it sound fresh”. “We hadn’t been slogging week after week doing re-take after re-take; it’s very straight ahead sounding.”

Having a new-ish record to perform also means their set is no longer reliant on material they wrote in the 1980s. While making Made Of Rain, the band drew inspiration from current artists. “You’re influenced by music you hear all the time, so when we did get together and got our heads around song ideas, we took influence from a lot of bands a lot of whom had taken influence from us,” Tim says. “It’s sort of a circular thing.”

The presence of several Psychedelic Furs songs in films and television programmes had helped to keep their music in the public consciousness in recent years. “The film Call Me By My Name, Love My Way was in that and in one scene a girl says, ‘I went to London last year to see the Furs, Richard Butler still has it’ and the actual song is in it two or three times. Because it was such a popular, successful movie it gets across to a lot of young fans – as did The Ghost In You in Stranger Things,” Tim says.

“That’s one of our best ways these days to get your music out there, by putting it in films or commercials, even more so than radio. I think terrestrial – dare I say it – old-fashioned radio is on its last legs. People can get stuff offline.”

Richard Butler of The Psychedelic Furs.

After Richard Butler provided several lyrics for Depeche Mode’s most recent album, Memento Mori, Tim hints that he and his brother are working on new songs for The Psychedelic Furs – but cautions against expecting anything to be released in the near-future.

“We exchange ideas, but we’re notiously slow,” he says with a chuckle. “We don’t like to feel pressurised into going in (to the studio) with what we would consider substandard material. We’re very critical of our own writing. For every five or six ideas that we exchange, two of them might last the course.”

Progress on an album might be slow, but Tim says reassuringly: “It won’t be like the break between World Outside and Made Of Rain. That was about 30-something years, that’s a bit too long.”