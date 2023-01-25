South Yorkshire rockers The Reytons are on course for a number one with their second album What’s Rock and Roll? which was released last Friday.

The Reytons set up shop at Meadowhall in their quest to reach number one in the UK albums charts. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

Just over 12 months since their debut album landed number 11 in the Official UK Charts, South Yorkshire indie four-piece The Reytons have just released their highly-anticipated second album What’s Rock and Roll?

In true Reytons fashion, the band have thought of several ingenious ways to help promote the album including placing five golden tickets in pre-ordered albums allowing lucky winners free entry to their shows for the rest of their lives.

The band managed to acquire a shop at Meadowhall shopping centre for the week to push album sales but to also host a sold-out signing session which took place on Saturday and saw the people of Sheffield flock to the store to buy the album and meet their heroes.

“After the Sheffield Arena announcement, Meadowhall said that they’d like to do something with us and help support us being a local band,” frontman Jonny Yerrell said. “We’ve all been in there with paintbrushes, sometimes until 3am to get it finished. Even the mannequins and rails are recycled from shops that have closed down.”

The four-piece are travelling the length of the country this week signing at various locations before finding out the outcome of their album campaign when the charts are announced this Friday (January 27).

The band have teamed up once again with producer David Watts of Chairwork Studios based in Castleford who worked with the lads on their first album where they felt like they had “unfinished business” and were disappointed when it charted at number 11.

The album was moved back due to a vinyl shortage and faced some stiff competition with the likes of industry heavyweights Taylor Swift, The Wanted and Little Mix who all released albums that same day.

This time the band will try to fend off Black Star Riders, a hard rock band made up of former Thin Lizzy members, and 2021 Eurovision winners Måneskin, who also release albums this Friday.

“There are lots of people out there, especially on the streets of South Yorkshire, who believe we can get a number one. If we do, it’ll be amazing,” Yerrell admitted.

