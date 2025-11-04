The Saints: 'People were weeping – not because we were playing badly'

The Saints.

There’s much, then, to celebrate when she becomes one of the first musicians to perform in Bradford Live’s spectacular new ballroom.

“Twenty-five years, 22 albums, so many different projects, it’s kind of ever-evolving because there’s so much to look back on,” the now 52-year-old singer and broadcaster says of her silver anniversary set list. “It’s been fun and a little emotional. It’s when you meet the kids who were kind of dragged along by their cool, liberal parents to jazz gigs (two-and-a-half decades ago); now those kids are grown up and they’re bringing their kids to jazz concerts as well, so it’s come full circle.”

Given that her mother is from Bradford, the forthcoming show – at what was once Bradford Odeon – has personal relevance. “She’s thrilled as well,” says Teal. “She remembers going to the cinema there when she was a younger person.” Although Teal has lived in a village near Bath since the early 2000s, she says: “It’s lovely to come back up. You know, you’re never not from Yorkshire, and I haven’t played in Bradford very much, so I am looking forward to it. It’s a beautiful venue.”

These days, Teal’s band is a flexible unit. “I have always fit the band to the room,” she explains. “Since coming off major labels in 2009 we have done everything ourselves. We started our own label (Mud, run by Teal’s partner Amanda ‘Muddy’ Field), then we took all the tours, everything is in-house. The Clare Teal Two is me and a pianist, then we’ve got The Clare Teal Three, Four, Five, Seven and I also work with big bands and orchestras, but the bedrock at the moment seems to be The Clare Teal Five, which is piano, guitars, bass and drums and me, and everybody sings, so we can cover a lot of ground. But we’ve been purposefully choosing with the Five not to have a saxophone or a trumpet because it’s that rhythmic element that I’m just enjoying so much. Putting a guitar in there with the piano, it really stirs things up.”

Teal laughs when asked if she was at all prepared for the attention that came her way back at the turn of the Millennium. “I remember my dad ringing up and saying, ‘Telegraph & Argus have been on asking how it feels to have signed a multi-million-pound contract’. I said, what did you say? He said, ‘Well, it didn’t happen to me, so I don’t know,’” she recalls. “The reality is I bought a new hoover. That signing fee was wildly exaggerated. But that said, things did change very quickly and it did take me by surprise and I was very grateful for the good circle of friends that I have around me.

“It was exciting going through those years but actually there’s something lovely about having control of what you want to do, being able to have control of when we put the record out or when we tour, it feels a lot more comfortable to me because it’s a lot more real, and I think that’s what I prefer.”

Things have changed significantly from the days when an endorsement from the broadcaster Sir Michael Parkinson could send a young jazz artist on their way to a sustainable career, and Teal admits to “missing” them. “Also newspaper columns, gig reviews, all that kind of stuff, our industry and (the newspaper) industry worked hand in hand to support each other,” she says. “This new social media thing, I suppose it’s trying to take the place of those, but without that personal endorsement from someone like Michael Parkinson, I guess it’s the same as having a bazillion followers, but I miss those days, and I will be for ever grateful to Michael and all the producers and the newspaper journalists and the local radio people because I certainly wouldn’t be here 25 years later without them.”

Since the Covid lockdown, Teal has busied herself learning recording engineering – “I love tech stuff, I’ve always been interested in how records are made,” she says – and she is also working on two “small” projects which she is “really excited about”.

“It’s just me and guitar – I’ve never worked with just a guitar before, and I’ve just started working with a young singer who I’ve known since I saw busking ​​​​​​​in 2011 or 2012​​​​​​​ when he was a little boy​​​​​​​, every time I went to do this gig in Marlborough he was always there and every year I thought, God, he’s good. He’s all grown up now and he’s nearly 30 and I got him along to sing at our first big 25th anniversary show in London and I was so impressed with him, and he lives quite near, so we’ve just ended up hanging out and we’ve ended up doing loads of music and I am so enjoying it. So I am going to be releasing some little side-projects, just because we can on our own label, that I thought people might be interested in.

“I’ll never stop singing jazz,” she adds, “but I do love other kinds of music, so it’s been fun trying new things, singing with new people, singing in other styles. Most people when they hit 50 they buy some dodgy car; I’ve just bought my dream microphone, which is a really anorak-y thing but I love it.”