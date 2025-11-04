The Saints: 'People were weeping – not because we were playing badly'

The Saints '73-'78, from left, Mark Arm, Ed Kuepper, Peter Oxley, Mick Harvey and Ivor Hay. Picture: ​Katelyn Slyer

Formed in Brisbane in 1973, the founding quartet of Chris Bailey, Ed Kuepper, Ivor Hay and Kym Bradshaw were combining fast tempos, buzzsaw guitars, raucous vocals and anti-establishment attitudes years before British groups such as the Sex Pistols, The Damned and The Clash.

Now, nearly half a century on from the original band’s last performance in the UK, at The Marquee Club in London in 1978, Kuepper and Hay are back with a new iteration of the group, The Saints ’73-’78, performing songs from their classic albums (I’m) Stranded, Eternally Yours and Prehistoric Sounds.

Talking to The Yorkshire Post via video from his home in Brisbane, Kuepper, now aged 69, explains that the impetus for this reunion of sorts came from “all the activity surrounding” a lavish 2024 box set reissue of their debut album (I’m) Stranded “plus some prompting from my manager that I should do something for the 50th anniversary, so this is what we came up with”.

Filling out the band’s new line-up are Mudhoney vocalist Mark Arm, multi-instrumentalist Mick Harvey, one-time colleague of Nick Cave in of The Boys Next Door, The Birthday Party and The Bad Seeds, and bass player Peter Oxley, with whom Kuepper worked in The Aints.

Guitarist Kuepper says “the sole criteria” for choosing them was he thought that they would fit what he wanted to achieve with for The Saints ’73-’78. “I didn’t know Mark but I’ve known Mick for decades – not close but I’ve bumped into him a lot. The Birthday Party and Laughing Clowns, my post-Saints band used to do a lot of shows together.”

Unlike the raw and uncompromising early Saints, who moved over to England in 1977 when they signed to EMI, the new set-up is bolstered by a brass section, Eamon Dilworth and Julian Wilson. The intention, Kuepper says, is to try recreate songs from Eternally Yours and Prehistoric Sounds. “It was spurred on by the Stranded reissue but my intent was that we cover the three albums as well as we can, so it needed the horns for that because they’re quite prominent on the third album and important on the second one.”

When Kuepper and Hay staged their initial reunion concerts in Australia last year, they played to perhaps the biggest audiences they’d ever performed to into their homeland. “We did a reformation (with Chris Bailey) in 2009-10 where we did a few of the All Tomorrow’s Parties (festivals), they were fairly big too, but certainly as far as just doing a tour we only booked five or six shows initially and they sold so quickly that we put the other shows in,” Kuepper says. “But the good thing about was, there were a couple of bigger ones, but they were generally about 1,000 to 1,200 capacity which from an audience member’s point of view I think as much as I ever go to, I hate stadiums and all that sort of thing. It was a good size room for the band not to be too distant. It did more than I expected, so that was great.”

The original Saints line-up, featuring Chris Bailey, second from left, and Kym Bradshaw, far right.

On the question of whether he finds himself reminded of the songs’ potency performing them five decades on, Kuepper says: “It’s hard for me to be objective about that. I’ve always stood by everything that I’ve done, even if I see massive flaws in the thing. I don’t listen to it very much, but I stand by it because for whatever reason, whatever state of mind I was in, I did it in that way and that’s all part of the life experience kind of thing.

“It’s more the response from other people that surprised me. People were weeping – not because we were playing badly – it was an emotional moment. I’m moved by that, it’s quite touching, it’s certainly totally unexpected if you had asked me 50-odd years ago.”

The songs have acquired added poignancy since the deaths in 2022 of Bailey and in 2023 of Algy Ward, who replaced Bradshaw on bass for Prehistoric Sounds. Kuepper says The Saint ’73-’78 is “unlike anything that I’ve ever done before where I’ve focused on one period of time, unless it was a current album, so yeah, your life comes flashing back, it is emotional”.

(I’m) Stranded, The Saints’ first single, continues to resonate through the decades. Recently voted by readers of Vive Le Rock magazine among the 30 greatest punk songs of all-time, it has its own place in the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia registry. Kuepper puts its lasting impact down to the fact that it is “pure, honest expression”.

The Saints'73-'78. Picture: Mathew Ellery

“I wouldn’t say it was thoughtless, but there was something kind of from within that needed to come out, to paraphrase John Lee Hooker,” he adds. “I think that’s what makes it connect with people. Plus sonically it’s really quite distinct, and the way the band plays the song – that’s what carries it, even more than the song (itself), and I wrote most of the song. I think it’s the performance that carries it. I think you could do a really s*** version of it and people would think what an awful song.”

On their British tour, Kuepper is looking forward to revisiting five cities that The Saints originally played when they were resident here in the late 1970s. He remembers sharing a bill with The Stranglers at the Queens Hall in Leeds in 1977. “I really liked The Stranglers, I thought they were really nice people, which was a bit unusual,” he recalls. “We were the support act and they were really good, I liked them.”

He suggests there might also be another box set due soon, this time focusing on Eternally Yours and Prehistoric Sounds. “I’m not sure yet how much extra audio stuff there is, whether we’ve got enough to do a box set for each album or whether we do the second and third album as the UK years, the London years, the Harvest years, the Wessex and Roundhouse years – I’m just thinking of titles for it,” he says.