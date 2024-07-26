Daz Cadwallander is playing at the Tramlines Fringe. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

The ever-popular Fringe at Tramlines will take place across the city this weekend with a vast array of talented artists.

Supported by Sheffield BID, the Fringe at Tramlines is set to return until Sunday July 28, and promises a jam-packed celebration of music throughout Sheffield.

This year’s line-up is staggering, with over 30 venues and hundreds of artists participating, contributing to the city's largest and most exciting music event. From free outdoor stages to intimate indoor performances, The Fringe at Tramlines will transform Sheffield into the ultimate musical playground.

With a wide variety of performances spanning multiple genres, there is something for everyone. This year’s highlights include a fantastic line-up at Devonshire Green headlined by Highway Child and Speed for Lovers on Saturday and the ground shaking Jungle Lion on Sunday.

Also performing on that stage are young artists from WaterBear Music College and the ‘Tracks’ project alongside Ripton Lindsay’s ‘Jamaican Carifolk Dance’ and the Sparkle Sistaz DJs from Under the Stars. Other notable mentions over the weekend include performances at Delicious Clam, featuring dream-pop band Faint Paint and the head-banging psychedelic rock sounds of Buzz Lightyear.

At Yellow Arch Studios, the diverse lineup showcases acts like Tom Killner, bringing his soul-drenched Southern rock and Americana, and Santiago Kings, known for their guitar-driven heavy rock quintet.

Meanwhile, Sidney and Matilda’s ‘The Other Festival’ promises an exciting array of talent, including the genre-swerving sounds of Seas Of Mirth and the Sheffield post-punk royalty of Femur. With these and many more, the Fringe at Tramlines is truly making Sheffield the epicentre of live music this summer.

Established Fringe at Tramlines venues like the Frog & Parrot, West St Live, Bungalows and Bears, The Green Room and Maida Vale have all dug deep to provide a full schedule of artists across the weekend whilst later on nightclubs like Hope Works and Plot 22 will provide blistering DJ sets into the early hours.

Another new edition is an outdoor stage on the Cathedral Forecourt which hosts the Chill Foo Front 30 Year Anniversary Street Party on Sat 27th July. Supported by the Sarah Nulty Power of Music Foundation, the event will feature BBQ food, pizzas, open mic sessions with selectors TDogg, Scarcha, Vybz, Chillout, General D, Juiceman and Vector, and performances by various dance crews.

Comprehensive listings (subject to change) can be found on the Welcome to Sheffield website here: The Fringe at Tramlines (welcometosheffield.co.uk)