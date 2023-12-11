The Stranglers: Punk pioneers join amazing list of big names coming to Halifax to play at The Piece Hall in 2024
They will be joined by fellow punk pioneers Buzzcocks for a special show in the beautiful courtyard on Saturday, August 3.
With a rich musical history and a forward-thinking approach, The Stranglers remain an enduring force in the world of rock music and are one of Britain's most iconic and influential bands.
The group’s hits include ‘Peaches’, ‘No More Heroes’, ‘Walk On By’, ‘Always The Sun’, ‘Strange Little Girl’ and ‘Golden Brown’.
Buzzcocks’ classic hits include ‘Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve)’, and ‘What Do I Get?’.
Following the death of frontman Pete Shelley, founding member Steve Diggle took over vocal duties and Buzzcocks have been continuing to tour the world.
Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “Five decades in the music business is a huge achievement and I’m so pleased The Stranglers will be celebrating here at The Piece Hall.
“Their evocative classics hits and newer tracks, all with that distinct sound will be an amazing experience in our beautiful courtyard.
"With Buzzcocks also on the line up, this is going to be one special gig.”
The Stranglers and Buzzcocks join Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Bryan Adams, Blondie, Richard Ashcroft, Tom Jones, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Sheryl Crow, Jess Glynne, Fatboy Slim, PJ Harvey, Underworld, Tom Odell, Pixies, IDLES, McFly, Loyle Carner and Status Quo among the headliners for Live at The Piece Hall 2024 – with more to be announced.
Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, December 15 via ticketmaster.co.uk.