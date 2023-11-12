Cat fanciers were left purring as one of the UK’s largest cat shows took place in South Yorkshire on November 11.

The showing and competition of pedigree breeds was jointly hosted by Governing Council of the Cat Fancy (GCCF) members Yorkshire Cat Club and Cumberland Cat Club, attracting hundreds of cats to the Doncaster Dome.

Both show cats and household pets, pedigree and non-, competed in different categories as the successful felines and their owners were hopeful of winning the grand prize as ‘Best in Show’. Last year the trophy was taken home by York breeder Rebecca Eagland and her Abyssinian - Abychat Eye-of-the-tiger.

GCCF rules state that winning cats must “have a good temperament, be presented well, be shown in very good condition and have a good personality too”.

There were opportunities for members of the public to not only sample wares from the numerous stalls at the event, but also to talk to breeders and learn about pedigree breeds and their characteristics.

