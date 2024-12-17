The Yorkshire Post writers choose their albums of the year

Beth Gibbins. Picture: Netti Habel

It’s been an impressive 12 months for music, with strong releases from new and well-established artists, as well as some equally memorable tours. Here, The Yorkshire Post’s music contributors choose their favourite albums of the year.

Beth Gibbons – Lives Outgrown

As chosen by Duncan Seaman

That Beth Gibbons’s first solo album would be a melancholy affair was perhaps a given based on her work over the past 30 years with the band Portishead, her 2002 collaboration with Rustin Man, Out of Season, and her desolate 2019 recording of Henryk Górecki’s Symphony of Sorrowful Songs. And indeed Lives Outgrown is freighted with sadness as the now 59-year-old singer grapples with personal losses and mid-life issues such as anxiety and the menopause. Yet it also contains some of the most beautiful music of her career in tracks such as Floating on a Moment, Burden of Life and Lost Changes and it ends on a hopeful note in Whispering Love (“Blow through my heart/When you can”). Gibbons’s record label Domino had a stellar year, with excellent releases by Bill Ryder-Jones, John Cale, Peter Perrett, One True Pairing and Hayden Thorpe, but this was the best of the bunch.

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Wild God

As chosen by Janne Oinonen

“We’ve all had too much sorrow, now is the time for joy,” Nick Cave declared on his latest masterpiece. It would be an overstatement to describe the album as exuberant, but the complex and often deeply moving, meticulously layered yet still untamed contents of Wild God certainly felt uplifted to a happier sphere. Having been relegated to the shadows on Cave’s recent run of minimalist albums fueled by profound grief, The Bad Seeds were let off the leash. Remarkably for a group past their 40th anniversary, Wild God proved reluctant to revert to old tricks. Cave’s songwriting suggested a compassionate musical equivalent of his Red Hand Files agony uncle persona, with tunes that infused the maximalist vision of prime Elvis and Glen Campbell with ripe experimental instincts.

Fontaines DC – Romance

Nick Cave playing with The Bad Seeds at First Direct Arena, Leeds. Picture: Ernesto Rogata

As chosen by David Hodgson

Fontaines D.C.’s Romance is a bold evolution, marking a conscious departure from post-punk roots toward a broader, more encompassing soundscape. The album blends synth-rock, ethereal orchestra, and chamber pop, showcasing their creative versatility in a much more accessible format. Tracks like “Starburster” and “Favourite” explore themes of surrealism, while “Death Kink” and “Desire” delve into darker emotional terrains with gripping intensity. Grian Chatten’s vocals are increasingly confident and assured, the transformation to standout frontman confirmed. It’s overly dramatic in part, more reticent in others, but overall it propels the band into the top league of arena playing outfits. With Romance, Fontaines D.C. firmly establishes themselves as generational innovators, crafting an album as mesmerizing as it is transformative.

The Last Dinner Party – Prelude To Ecstasy

As chosen by Susan Darlington

Fontaines DC.

The hype and conspiracy theories about The Last Dinner Party being industry plants threatened to overshadow their debut album. In the end, Prelude To Ecstasy delivered through the sheer quality of its songwriting. Taking the theatrics of Florence + The Machine, the London-based quintet combined the rococo art rock of Sparks with the stadium filling pomp of classic rock. If many of the reference points were familiar, they still succeeded in creating a genuinely striking sound that was big on drama and unexpected twists. Building festival ready choruses and eminently quotable lyrics that drew on Catholic imagery and feminism, they pushed maximalism to its very limit. The only question now is where they go from here.

The Blessed Madonna – Godspeed

As chosen by Andrew Steel

Ubiquitous as a club-floor favourite for the best part of a decade, there’s a fascinating push-pull sensibility at the heart of DJ Marea Stamper’s long-awaited debut studio effort. Some detractors feel that its sprawling, 70-minute-plus runtime is too much of a grab bag across the dancefloor, but true reward is to be found in repeat spins as it bridges the twin highs of commercial polish and underground grit with ruthlessly intelligent house music power. Starry cameos naturally catch the eye – Kylie Minogue on Edge of Saturday Night is the obvious contender – but dig beneath the initial wall-of-noise and there’s raw kinetic thrills to digest until the morning light comes.

The Minor Ailments – The Joy Of Things Not Getting Worse

As chosen by Tom Newton