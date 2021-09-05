Thousands call for Chubby Brown to perform in Sheffield after gig cancellation

Chubby Brown's gig at Sheffield City Hall has been cancelled

Sheffield City Trust recently announced the show, which was booked for January, will no longer go ahead after it received a number of complaints from people who claim the comic’s jokes are offensive and divisive.

Chief executive Andrew Snelling said: “We don’t believe this show reflects Sheffield City Trust values, particularly our ambition that our leisure, culture and entertainment venues are inclusive for all in Sheffield.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But supporters of the 74-year-old North Yorkshire entertainer, whose real name is Royston Vasey, are urging the trust to reverse the decision.

The petition, launched by Sheffield resident Hayley Madden, states: “Some of the comedian’s material may not be to everyone's taste but my view (like many others around) is simple. If you don't like, don't go watch.

“Not only does Mr Vasey do stand up comedy, he also has raised various amounts for different charities all over the UK.

“Like the rest of us, this man has to make a living.”

In a statement released after the cancellation, the comedian said he initially felt “anger and disbelief”.

He added: “On reflection I now feel just disappointment and sadness with the decision and the way things are going generally.

“I have been performing at the City Hall annually for the last 30 plus years and have always had great nights there and a wonderful working relationship with the management and staff at the City Hall, and my fans have always come along and supported me in their thousands through the years.

“Now in these strange times of snowflakes and political correctness it has been decided that I am no longer welcome.

“Why now? Is my question.”

He added: “Nothing has changed, the show is performed behind closed doors, and it clearly states on all advertising that if easily offended please stay away.”