Stuart Staples of Tindersticks. Picture: Julien Bourgeois

“I don’t think it’s good for anybody to try to catch a zeitgeist without really understanding it, but there’s always something to learn for sure,” he reflects. “I don’t feel as though we make music in a bubble in the way that we approach it. I think we’re open especially to the interesting things about what’s going on, but I think it just seeps in and affects us, the good stuff – as it should do.”

Soft Tissue, the band’s 14th studio album, combines Staples’ love of songcraft with the current quintet’s fondness for experimentation. “In the way it’s turned out, I think the last two albums have been quite extreme moves,” the Nottingham-born singer says. “In 2012 we made this album called The Something Rain and for the second line-up of the band that has now been together for 15 or 16 years, it was a kind of moment where we felt like the personalities came together.

“From there, we made the album The Waiting Room and it was very much us in the studio playing live but experimenting, and then I made the Minute Bodies (film) soundtrack and the High Life soundtrack and it was all studio-based, experimental kind of music, and when the band came together again it was like a way to make something not simple sonically but to be in a room around a piano, write some songs, go to a studio and record them live.

“We made No Treasure But Hope like that (in 2019) and even though that has some of our best songs there was something kind of missing and I think as a reaction to that we made Distractions during lockdown (in 2021) and that was probably one of the most extreme records we’ve made.

“So with Soft Tissue, it’s back on a line that I think has a relationship to The Waiting Room and The Something Rain. The way it was written, the way it was approached, what we were looking for, it’s very much a similar kind of album, but hopefully pushing it further.”

The band began writing songs for what would become the new album during a pause in a tour marking their 30th anniversary. Having found their lives “very ordered” by the Covid pandemic restrictions, Staples says they found themselves collectively craving “time to be free”.

“It wasn’t really about making an album, it was more about making music,” he says of their gathering in Girona, Spain. “It was a chance to be together for a week, and I think things like that are really special, to have time that doesn’t really mean anything.

“I turned up with the start of New World and Always a Stranger, and other things happened at that session, we saw that there was some kind of direction that we wanted to explore and so we went back to the same place a couple of months later.”

Staples sees the band’s work as an ongoing conversation. “For me, when you work in a collaborative way everything’s about a conversation, really,” he says. “If there’s no conversation you’re not going anywhere.

“Working with somebody like Julian Siegel, who’s made the brass arrangements for this album, he’s such an individual musician and he’s such a master of what he does, but working with us he enjoys talking about music in a non-musical way and you can find a way to get to that point of what the song needs, which is how something feels, what it’s looking for. It’s not necessarily talking about notes. The conversation starts from a different place – that to me is when music is alive.”

He feels Soft Tissue showcases each band member’s strengths. “I really wanted to have an album where I listen to Earl Harvin and Dan McKinna, who well they’re playing and how good they are, and the same for Neil (Fraser) and for David (Boulter). I think you can put on every song on this record and the music is basically made up of five voices plus the strings plus the brass, but you can hear what everybody’s doing really clearly. I really wanted to put the emphasis on that. Nothing is kind of buried.

“A song like Don’t Walk, Run, for me it was the idea of a rhythm, and sometimes (I find) in 10 minutes when you throw in an idea at the right time, this thing kind of exploded. We managed to record the drums with just one microphone and the bass with one lead and we caught this amazing thing. We all sat there and went ‘wow, where’s this taking us?’ To feel that from the other guys in the band, it really pushes me in my songwriting.”

Alongside their own records, Tindersticks have had an ongoing creative relationship with the French filmmaker Claire Denis for nearly 30 years. It began when Denis asked the band if she could use their songs My Sister and Tiny Tears in her film Nénette et Boni. “She was writing the script and listening to our second album a lot and she came to see us at a gig and came backstage and asked us about using the tracks, which is very much how Claire operates, she’s very direct in that way. We said, ‘why don’t we just do the whole film?’ and she said, ‘OK’ and that’s how it started, but I never thought it would carry on,” Staples says.

“But Claire has taught me so much. She once said when we were doing some interviews together or a talk​​​​​​​ that she was amazed how somebody of a different genre, of a different age, from a different place can look at something and feel ther same way. I think that’s taught me a lot.

“Even when I was writing a song on The Waiting Room like We Are Dreamers, ​​​​​​​I really felt like Jehnny Beth from Savages had something to do with that song​​​​​​​ and it if wasn’t for that I wouldn’t have been able to ask her. I felt that something from her was very important to the sentiment of that song​​​​​​​ and because I’ve learnt that from Claire, I thought well, I’ll tr​​​​​​​y and see what happens.”

After working on eight films together, Staples hopes their partnership can continue. “With Claire, there is always something that sparks a conversation,” he says. “I do know quite a few people who work for film and I’ve been in situations where I’ve been maybe interested in working with other people and coming across the way that they work, but Claire never uses temporary score to describe what she’s looking for, she never says to me, ‘I want music that starts here and ends here and is like this’.

“She works with me in a very open way of like, ‘Here is this, how does it make you feel? What do you feel about this? Where does it want to go?’ That starts the conversation and sometimes I can put something forward and get something very wrong but from those moments I get to learn a lot of why something is wrong. It’s just a conversation that can start from a very small place and that spark can be anything, really.

“When we made the music for (the horror movie) Trouble Every Day she always described it as a romantic film. Before she made it, she talked about it in such a romantic way, why lovers want to bite each other, so by the time we got to making the music, already these seeds were planted and we made such a romantic score for what ended up being a really brutal film. But I think it worked so well, the two things coming together. I think we’re like a gift, in a way.

“For Les Salauds, the main character was a sailor and she talked about what sailors were interested in, when sailors are on their ships that life is very simple, they have their tasks to do all day but as soon as they put their feet on dry land life gets very complicated. From that, it sparked this idea of an electronic score because for us to feel this, we needed to be in this strange, complicated land that we didn’t understand either, so it was our first foray into making purely electronic music. These kind of sparks, they get some things in motion, you find some shared excitement and an idea and then see where it takes you.”