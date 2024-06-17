Tony Christie and his wife say caring for each other has increased their love

Music legend Tony Christie and wife Sue have told how their love for each other remains deep after 56 years of marriage - and how they care for each other.

The Amarillo singer, 81, says Sue, 75, is his 'rock' and has made his dementia diagnosis less scary. Meanwhile Sue, who suffers from Fibromyalgia, says Tony has been her carer in many ways.

Speaking on carers week, an annual campaign to highlight the challenges unpaid carers face, Tony said: "Sue is my rock. I can't imagine a world without her. We've had so many good times over the past 57 years and I wouldn't change a minute of it.

"Facing a future with dementia is hard, but knowing I have Sue by my side makes it less scary. I look after her in many ways, and she takes care of me too. We're very lucky to have one another, and our wonderful children and grandchildren too."

Tony Christie and wife Sue

Crooner Tony, famed for hits like Avenues and Alleyways and Las Vegas, bravely went public with his diagnosis last year. Sue says she's 'never been prouder' of how he's faced the condition - and says he even jokes about it on stage. He tells crowds not to believe news stories about his health, before quipping: "Anyway, it's good to be back in Cleethorpes."

Sue said: "It's great if you've got a sense of humour if you've got a condition like this. He's always finding a funny side of everything. He's got a wicked sense of humour which drives us mad sometimes. He makes me laugh every single day. That's his way of saying sorry if he's ever made me upset.

"I don't feel as though I'm a carer. There may be a time when I have to take on that role, but I'm not yet. We've always cared for each other in every way. I had Covid four times and he nursed me through that. I have Fibromyalgia and in many ways, he's been my carer for years. We work together."

Tony is still touring and recently recorded a country album in Nashville, called We Still Shine, which was kept off the top of the charts by Taylor Swift. He's just returned from a tour of Germany, where he remains as popular as he's ever been.

Tony Christie and wife Sue in Ireland

Sue is still on hand to make sure Tony looks the part, as she has been throughout their marriage.

She added: "He always looks great. I do what I call the frocks. I make sure he looks incredibly smart, I still starch his shirts myself. I love the fact that he looks so great up there. I just look at Tony and I think he'll go on forever. He doesn't suffer with dementia, he lives with it.

"He's not struggling, he's just getting on with it. I did say to him when he was diagnosed 'you don't have to worry about it, you've got us to worry about it'. But he's strong and we have to be wrong strong with him. I'm in awe of him. He doesn't worry about it, so I don't worry about it."

Sue first noticed a change in Tony when he struggled to complete cryptic crosswords. She says an early diagnosis and his career as a musician have helped the star live as normal life as possible.

Tony Christie and wife Sue

Sue added: "We probably felt there was something, but it was still a shock to the system. Tony was very calm, he said there's nothing I can change, I'm just going to have to live with it. He was given medicine straight away which did help.

"He goes to the shops and he does forget some things sometimes. He's been known to go four or five times a day, but he likes to go to the shops and have a chat with the people in there. We couldn't be prouder of what he's doing. Our lives are the same as they always were."

Tony is an ambassador for charity Music for Dementia, which aims to promote how music can help people with the condition.

Shortly after going public with his diagnosis, Tony released 'Thank You for Being a Friend' to highlight the work done by Britain's unsung carers. The song, originally a hit for his old pal Andrew Gold, has now replaced his iconic hit Amarillo as the show closer after telling crowds about the condition.

Sue added: "He'll do that song and mention the disease and how good music and dancing are for people with the condition. When we've done special afternoon shows, we can see the difference in the audience, they come in very quiet and helped in, but when the music starts, their eyes light up and they move to the music.

"Music is always around us, we've always got that. Tony's doctor said you couldn't be in a better business, just carry on, it feeds your brain. We've been together 57 years and we've always had music in the house, it does make you happier.

"We're just so lucky we have music in our lives forever, we just want to share it. It brings back memories and emotions in the brain. Sometimes we will see people with the condition who get very sad, we'll play them a piece of music from the past and we'll see that make an impact. I feel very proud that he can do this and that he can help people get diagnosed and enjoy music more."

