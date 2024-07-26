Sheffield’s industrial skyline is a stark reminder of the steel city’s once thriving industrial heritage. It has since become synonymous with snooker, Henderson’s Relish and of course, music.

Tramlines - ‘Sheffield’s biggest party’ - gets started this weekend with Snow Patrol, Paolo Nutini and Tom Grennan taking to stage. The drinks will be flowing and the street food flying but there’s one new feature likely to transform partygoers lives, because feminine urinals will be in place to speed up the queues for the loos. Our reporter Sophie Mei Lan Malin and her bladder share why they’re more excited by this welcomed addition to festivals this summer than the acts themselves.

Women in the UK sometimes wait up to 32 times longer for the toilet at an event than our male counterparts.

Unless I’m living the dream watching football with no queues for the female loos, normally I spend most of my festival experience making friends in the queues for the loos.

I may be the sociable type but I’d much rather spend that time experiencing the entertainment with my actual friends than hoping that my new found bog buddy will be courteous to me by not spraying the seat and flushing after themselves.

Not to mention that I hope to be allowed to enter the plastic cell in haste without a rancid odour lying within to welcome me.

This, however, rarely happens.

Worse still, my female friend and I recently needed the toilet so much that by the time we’d queued and relieved ourselves we missed the main act.

The Peequal - which are feminine urinals - are making their way to Tramlines which claim to be three times faster than portable toilets, more hygienic and even more sociable for women who just need to pee.

These environmentally friendly urinals go to waist height, they’re safe with staff monitoring them and you can squat and pee in the open air without touching a germ ridden seat.

Experienced festival goer Lucy Wishart, 32, from Leeds said The Peequal has transformed her festival experience.

She said: “You can tell they were designed by women. The handles are in the right places, they’re easy to use and they’re a safe space. They’re great. They take half the time than the usual festival loos.”

Lucy said they’re even more sociable too because you can chat while you pee and there’s a hook to hold your hand bag.

With 40,000 people expected this weekend at Hillsborough Park, Sheffield from Friday to Sunday, it’s welcome news to female festival goers who can now pee in peace.

As for my bladder, well, less leaking, more music and still the chance to meet bog buddies in this safe space can only be a win. Thank you Tramlines from the bottom of my pelvic floor.