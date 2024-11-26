Twinnie: 'I just felt like Nashville is where I should be'

Twinnie

She’s helped by the fact that family and friends remind her “all the time” of her childhood home in York. “I think honestly that Northern people are a different breed,” she says with a gentle chuckle.

Fortunately, the 37-year-old, born Twinnie-Lee Moore, sees “a lot of synergy” between how she grew up – “All the people on my dad’s side are Romany travellers and they tell stories about community and family” – and the kinship that she’s discovered in the home of US country music.

“It definitely feels like my second home,” she says, “but I do miss Yorkshire, I miss my family and friends and I miss the food and the tea. I tell people when they come over, can you bring some tea, please? I swear I need a brand deal with Yorkshire Tea. I miss the humour, too. Culturally it’s very different, but it’s got a lot of similarities too, so I don’t feel too homesick most of the time.”

Twinnie’s association with Nashville began eight years ago when she began working with a US label. That led to a development deal with BMG, for whom she made her debut album, Hollywood Gypsy, in 2020. Although that deal came to an end, she decided to take the plunge and base herself in Nashville full-time as she likes the city’s “energy”.

“I just felt like this is where I should be, I feel I’m a lot more productive here,” she says. London, where she’d been based for “a lot of years” while concentrating on an acting career – that had included West End musicals, soap operas and a couple of film roles – is, she feels, too spread out whereas in Nashville she can go from one songwriters’ room to another.

“Also, I was with someone for a lot of years and then we broke up and that was the only thing really keeping me there (in London),” she says. “As soon as I moved, everything started to really accelerate. Nashville’s community likes to know that you’re invested. I got to play the Grand Ole Opry last year, which was a huge achievement. I feel like since I’ve been here I’ve been able to do a lot more in a very short amount of time. They call it a Ten Year Town but I’ve been putting in the work and it seems to be paying off.”

Her new album, Something We Used To Say, features a bumper 22 tracks. Some of the songs are tinged by the break-up of her long-term relationship, but others celebrate her new life in the States.

“I’ve been through a lot, some big things have happened in my life since 2022, there was so much to write about,” Twinnie says. “Some of that stuff was the impetus for me to move to Nashville and start this new life, so it’s kind of a celebration of this new life that I’ve made for myself and I’m super proud of that. I’ve got great friends here.

“Some of it is about grieving the old life that I had to say goodbye to and the sacrifice that I had to make, but it’s basically all about a relationship with a person that I went out with. It goes through all the emotions, it’s got a lot of sadness, a lot of rage, confusion, sometimes empowerment, just all the ways that I tried to process that break-up.It’s kind of summing up how you can be strangers with somebody then be with them every day and then they’re never in your life again.”

After the frustrating experience of releasing Hollywood Gypsy on a major label during the pandemic, she’s found making Something We Used To Say “really healing”. She’s proud to be “fully independent” now with the “support of people in this community and in the UK that just want me to win”, adding: “I don’t know if I hadn’t have come over to Nashville, how different my life would’ve been and what I would’ve missed out now.

“I know it’s my story that I’m putting out but I’m hoping a lot of people will say ‘that’s so inspiring that you took a leap of faith’. I’m trying to drill into people that you can only be yourself, you’ve only got one life and I think we’ve got dreams and desires planted in our hearts for a reason and a purpose. The reason why I do music is I want to be of service, I want to connect with as many people as possible. I’m just trying to make my corner of the world a little bit brighter and have people relate. It’s been cool the reaction so far, so regardless of numbers I know that it’s helping people.”

Twinnie is also continuing to act. “I was always told if you have more strings to your bow then you will always work and luckily I’ve been a professional job dodger since I was 13,” she says.

A recent role as feisty boxing promoter Jade in the Yorkshire soap opera Emmerdale was, she says, a dream come true. “To be honest, I jumped at the opportunity,” she says. “(The film set) is only 40 minutes away from York, I got to be at home with my mum, my stepdad and my dog and it didn’t take away from my music too much. They were really good about the shows that I did have, so we worked around them. It’s been amazing but it’s been a lot of back and forth on flights, so I felt very jetlagged.”

During the pandemic she also wrote a Christmas film which is now in development. “I did all the music with Alan Menken who did all the Disney movies. Mary Steenburgen and Andy Garcia, there’s loads of people involved in it,” she reveals.