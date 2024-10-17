Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, the Leeds-based electronic dance group’s LP is being reissued in expanded form on vinyl and CD to coincide with National Album Day.

Talking to The Yorkshire Post via video, Jez Willis, who formed the band with Tim Garbutt at the turn of the 1990s, reflects that “it’s only with the benefit of time afterwards” that they realised this was an album of which to be proud as its status within the dance scene has endured. “It’s had accolades and things like Something Good being in the Rolling Stone list of top 200 dance songs and both our albums being classed as classics by Future Music, which is the nerdy magazine I grew up on for tech stuff, so it’s nice that it’s coming out again,” he says. “And it’s nice to be able to put out a couple of (bonus) tracks which got lost in translation (in 1993).”

Utah Saints. Picture: London Records

The album’s very eclecticism – with nods to everything from Eurythmics and Gwen Guthrie to thrash metal band Slayer – testifies to Willis and Garbutt’s maximalist approach to making rave music at the time. “With Utah Saints, and I think this is maybe the confidence of youth, but what we were trying to do was mix things up because everything was so partisan at the time,” Willis says. “We were saying you don’t just have to like this band and that means you don’t like this other band, you can like all sorts of things. Also, I think what a lot of us get is that a route into music is probably pop music, so it’s hard to then just turn around and go, pop music is terrible. I think if we made mistakes, one was rather than reinvent ourselves album by album, we were trying to reinvent ourselves track by track.”

Willis had previously been a member of Leeds band The Cassandra Complex and was interested in electronic industrial music, but he was also just starting out as a mobile DJ in Leeds. Garbutt was running clubnights in Harrogate. “I come from disco and funk and metal and John Peel,” Willis says. “Tim had come from hip-hop and turntablism and house music, so where we kind of collided was Utah Saints.”

With Something Good, which was a top 10 hit twice – in 1993 and 2008 – Utah Saints achieved the remarkable feat of being the only band that Kate Bush has ever allowed to sample her voice. Its success took them onto Top of the Pops and on tour with U2.

Willis recalls a particularly “mad week” in 1993 which began with a Smash Hits concert at Wembley Arena where they performed between East 17 and Take That – “We stuck out a bit like a sore thumb, we didn’t have a dance routine and we weren’t particularly glamorous looking,” he recalls – then continued with a stadium show with U2. “On the Saturday we came back to Leeds and played what is now the O2 Academy for Shelter, it was all Leeds bands and it was when the Sisters of Mercy had split up and The Mission were on the bill, Andrew Eldritch wanted to support but didn’t want to play with The Mission, so we ended up with Andrew Eldritch singing for us.”

Having played a “whole cross-section” of gigs this year – including London’s 100 Club – Willis says it has given him and Garbutt renewed faith to put out a third Utah Saints album, some 25 years after their last. “That and the fact that people are still into dance music and still trying to emulate the 90s sound has given us a lot of confidence in putting some new stuff out,” he says. “So, yes, fingers crossed, next year.”