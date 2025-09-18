Vicky McClure: 'What I love about Day Fever is you get a burst of the city in one room'

Vicky McClure and Jonny Owen at a Day Fever event.

The Bafta-winning actress talks about the daytime night club taking the UK by storm, her work with Our Dementia Choir, and receiving an MBE for services to drama and charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vicky McClure is a name synonymous with commanding television performances – every Sunday evening, families would gather around the TV to see the latest offering from Line of Duty, the hit show in which she played DCI Kate Fleming for six superb seasons. The series finale alone raked in an incredible 12.8 million viewers, making it the most watched episode of any drama since modern records began in 2002.

One recent venture that the Bafta-winning actress is less known for but is still just as instrumental in is Day Fever UK – a daytime night club that is selling out across the length and breadth of the UK. Along with her husband Jonny Owen, Reverend and the Makers frontman Jon McClure and their friends Chris McClure and Jim O’Hara, they have a simple, novel concept that has garnered rave reviews throughout the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As modest as ever, McClure downplays her part in the popular venture. “I’m like the Bez of the group – I pop up, have a good old dance and leave the guys to all the logistics,” she laughs.

Along with the Happy Mondays, the playlist features music from 1970 to 2000 and is typically aimed at the over-30s who are keen for a nostalgic stroll down memory lane whilst having a boogie and surrounded with like-minded revellers.

Initially starting in December 2023, the first Day Fever was held in Sheffield but has since expanded rapidly throughout the UK and it’s now in 15 different cities each month. Leeds has been a mainstay of Day Fever and it returned to Project House last week.

“What I love about Day Fever is you get a burst of the city in one room,” MClure says. “Each city has its own unique charm and love of music in certain ways and bands that may have come from there and you can really feel the energy of what that city is.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Day Fever prides itself on having a truly inclusive ethos and atmosphere and at only £10 per ticket is financially accessible. It’s clear to see that partygoers have a great time with the comments on social media posts.

Vicky McClure onstage at a Day Fever event in Liverpool.

One such comment really took McClure aback. “It’s really humbling reading all the comments and kind words from people who come along, but this one really resonated: ‘We love dancing with you, I feel that these events are healing something in all of us.’ How lovely is that?” she says, beaming with pride.

“You have people who are facing really tough times, whether that’s to do with family, health, money, the world we live in, whatever it may be- it can be very consuming. I feel we are all tapping into something where we can just let go for a bit and forget about it, enjoy themselves and feel like they are young again.”

Last year, McClure’s latest TV venture Insomnia received rave reviews after it debuted on Paramount+.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based on Sarah Pinborough’s 2022 novel of the same name, the six-part thriller sees McClure cast in the lead role as Emma Averill and teaming up with her Line of Duty co-star Leanne Best who plays Emma’s sister Phoebe.

The show follows McClure’s character who inexplicably stops being able to sleep and goes on a search to reveal the secrets of a painful past before her insomnia tips her over the edge- a similar fate in which Averill’s mother experienced the night of her 40th birthday, too.

“I absolutely loved it,” McClure says. “Insomnia was one of those jobs that came out of nowhere, I wasn’t due to doing much work towards the end of last year as I haven’t stopped for years. When that came through, I just couldn’t say no.

“The script was incredible, the people are fantastic. It was a really collaborative project with everyone getting involved in lots of different ways. It looks really unique in terms of its style. Honest to God, it was just a joy and some really special moments getting it out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show can be streamed online through the Paramount+ player.

In June 2023 McClure was named in the King’s Birthday honours and received an MBE for drama and charity which was “surreal” and “an incredible honour” for her.

McClure founded the Our Dementia Choir in 2019 after her late grandmother Iris was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and sought comfort through music. It is now a registered charity and helps to support people living with dementia and their carers through the power and love of music.

The choir have played at the O2, Cavern Club and even McClure and husband Owen’s wedding two years ago in Nottingham and have several events planned for the future both locally and nationally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If I look at my background and others who have come from working class backgrounds and people who don’t always get a chance or an opportunity. I’m always reminding myself that I feel that I’ve lived one of the luckiest lives ever really,” McClure admits.

“The MBE for me was to shine a very big light on people who are living with dementia or people who are caring for those with dementia. It’s a brilliant opportunity for me to be able to use it to my advantage in terms of trying to break down barriers, gain more support and funding – it really matters.”