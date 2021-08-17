Watch: Debut music video by Hebden Red Sox

Hebden Red Sox

Clemit was born and raised in the town of Hebden Bridge and lived there for many years before she departed in order to travel around the world experiencing many different and varied adventures which included working for a good few years on a kibbutz and subsequently touring Europe and Scandinavia with her very own Percussion Orchestra.

Upon her recent return to Hebden Bridge, she teamed up with the recently qualified BRIT School graduate and celebrated performer Martin to form the songwriting and performing outfit Hebden Red Sox.

Following a couple of months of intensive rehearsals, Hebden Red Sox entered Fairview recording studios in Hull recently for a weekend’s recording and the result was their first ever release, entitled Freedom, which is available to download.

Now, the duo have released two new singles, Days Of Hope and Freedom, their latest soulful offerings that come ahead of their debut album, coming autumn of 2021.

Written by Heath Common for Hebden Red Sox, the musician, writer and spoken word artist says of the tracks: “The track Freedom was written as a reaction to the increasing number of restrictions currently placed upon our lives. It is not intended as a statement of protest more as a yearning for those days of ‘Freedom’ which existed not so long ago.