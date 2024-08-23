Watch The Hatchling: Hundreds gather in Wakefield for the Bank Holiday Our Year project

Hundreds turned out to watch the Hatchling the moment it hatched in Wakefield, on Friday (Aug 23), before undergoing a theatrical metamorphasis growing bigger than a double decker bus.

The outdoor theatrical performance will unfold over the weekend of events and culminates in an extraordinary finale of spectacle and flight on Sunday (Aug 25).

In the performance the dragon hatches, builds herself a nest and then attempts to take to the skies in a bid for her freedom.

Along the way she explores the area, and as she roams, she encounters a series of events: from intimate interactions to city-wide performances.

With a wingspan of over 20 metres, The Hatchling is the world’s largest human operated puppet to fly.

The Hatchling is created by the award-winning creative team at Trigger, and includes 20 community groups and 300 participants from across the Wakefield district taking part.

The Hatchling is part of the Our Year, a year-long project in Wakefield, a set of community events across 2024.

1 . An epic sized dragon The Hatchling, an epic sized dragon hatching from an egg at Wakefiel Cathedral, part of the Wakefefield Our Year project. Credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

2 . The Hatchling Hundreds turned out to Wakefield to see the outdoor theatrical performance. Credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

3 . Wakefefield Our Year project The Hatchling is created by the award-winning creative team at Trigger, working with experts in puppetry, kites and immersive theatre.Credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

4 . Largest human operated puppet to fly The Hatchling is the world’s largest human operated puppet to fly. Credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales