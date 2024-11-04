“We all love electric guitars don’t we?”: The Pretenders at Sheffield City Hall review

Longevity in Rock and Roll can come in many forms.

A common narrative is a band has a couple of successful albums, disappears for 20 years then reforms riding a wave of nostalgia to play for audiences hoping to relive a part of the musical youth.

And then there are artists like The Pretenders who achieve long term greatness just by being great over a very long period of time. Of course it helps being led by someone as singularly iconic as Chrissie Hynde; for whom the art of being Chrissie Hynde is not something she turns on and off every time there are bills to pay.

From the moment she enters the stage you are fully aware that this is simply what she does. She looks like you want her to look, she sounds like you want her to sound. She is Chrissie Hynde. Did we expect anything else?

The Pretenders. Picture: Monica Garduno

Sheffield is the last stop on a delayed tour that was originally scheduled to support the release of their 12th studio album, the critically acclaimed ‘Relentless’. Nearly half the set list is drawn from this and 2020’s ‘Hate for Sale’; displaying a confidence in this newer material that is not misplaced even given the band’s rich back catalogue.

The first nod to their past is early single ‘Kid’ which is immediately followed by ‘The Buzz’. 40 years separate these songs and yet their shared musical DNA is unmistakable. Seemingly effortless chord changes that can melt your insides and hooks so strong they could have been forged in the steel that made tonight’s host city famous.

This sets the tone for a run of classic hit singles including ‘My City Was Gone’, ‘Talk of the Town’, ‘Back on the Chain Gang’ and ‘Don’t Get Me Wrong’; the latter two bringing the seated audience to their feet for a joyous singalong.

“We all love electric guitars don’t we?” asks Hynde at one point. It’s clearly a rhetorical question as we are treated to several virtuoso solos from guitarist and co-songwriter James Walbourne. In the presence of lesser mortals he would almost be in danger of upstaging his lead singer who stands watching him work with an almost maternal admiration.

The Pretenders. Picture: Bill Raymond

But his is not the most finely tuned instrument on display. Hynde’s vocals are nothing short of remarkable throughout. Nowhere more so than when she steps out from behind the guitar to deliver a heart-wrenching version of ‘You Can’t Hurt a Fool’ with all the vulnerability of a torch-song chanteuse.

Vulnerability can also be found on ‘Losing my Sense of Taste’ which hints at a presumably covid-related brush with mortality and a fear at losing one’s faculties. There is a counterpoint however during ‘Let the Sun Come In’ when she proclaims that her plan is “to live forever…with a soul that can’t be perished…with a song that’s always cherished”.