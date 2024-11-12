Weezer on tour: American rockers announce The Piece Hall in Halifax as their only headline UK date
The multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning, alternative rock pioneers will perform at the historic Halifax venue on Monday, June 30 as part of next year’s Live at The Piece Hall.
They will be supported by punk group Bad Nerves and garage punk band Teen Mortgage.
Formed in Los Angeles in 1992, Weezer currently consists of Rivers Cuomo (lead vocals, lead guitar), Patrick Wilson (drums), Brian Bell (rhythm guitar, backing vocals, keyboards) and Scott Shriner (bass, backing vocals).
The band have sold 10m albums in the US, more than 35m records worldwide and their music has been streamed billions of times.
Their catalogue includes such megahits as ‘Buddy Holly’, ‘Undone (The Sweater Song)’, ‘Say It Ain’t So’, ‘El Scorcho’, ‘Hash Pipe’, ‘Island In The Sun’, ‘Beverly Hills’, and ‘Pork and Beans’.
Earlier this year they paired up with fellow US rockers The Smashing Pumpkins to tour the UK and Ireland to rave reviews.
The announcement they are heading to The Piece Hall’s iconic courtyard comes as the band also reveal they will be guesting at rock festival Download as well as special guests to Deftones at Crystal Palace next summer.
Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “Responsible for some of the catchiest guitar tracks of the 90s, I cannot wait to welcome Weezer to The Piece Hall.
“The fact this is their only UK headline show of the summer makes it even more special – with fans travelling to Halifax from far and wide for this unique gig in our unique venue.
“The courtyard will be bouncing for this one!”
The other acts announced for Live at The Piece Hall 2025 so far are James, The Libertines, Simple Minds, Khruangbin, Texas, Olly Murs, Rag’n’Bone Man, UB40 ft Ali Campbell, Dean Lewis and The Script.
The venue has just celebrated a record-breaking summer of live music as close to 200,000 music fans visited and acts included Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Blondie, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Sheryl Crow, Loyle Carner, Jungle, Korn, Biffy Clyro, Fatboy Slim and Bryan Adams.
Tickets for Weezer go on sale at 11am Friday, November 15 from www.thepiecehall.co.uk and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.