All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Whitby Traction Engine Rally 2023: Event closed "with strictly no vehicle movement onsite" due to extreme weather

Whitby Traction Engine Rally 2023 has been closed on Saturday due to extreme weather, organisers said.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 5th Aug 2023, 11:58 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 11:58 BST

Due to the extreme weather conditions in Whitby and across the country, Whitby Traction Engine Rally is closed with strictly no vehicle movement onsite according to organisers.

A short statement released on Facebook said: “There is currently no vehicle access onto the site.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Regular updates to those onsite will be provided as soon as the situation changes.

"Anybody onsite requiring urgent assistance please call 07538 025143.”

For the best pictures from Friday at the event, click here to see our gallery.

Related topics:WhitbyFacebook