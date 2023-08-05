Whitby Traction Engine Rally 2023: Event closed "with strictly no vehicle movement onsite" due to extreme weather

Due to the extreme weather conditions in Whitby and across the country, Whitby Traction Engine Rally is closed with strictly no vehicle movement onsite according to organisers.
A short statement released on Facebook said: “There is currently no vehicle access onto the site.
"Regular updates to those onsite will be provided as soon as the situation changes.
"Anybody onsite requiring urgent assistance please call 07538 025143.”
